These are the best ways to use AI to build wealth, according to a self-made millionaire

Matt Higgins, a self-made millionaire and CEO of investment firm RSE Ventures, believes AI technology will create new pathways to wealth.

He posted on Instagram, “I’m so passionate about AI because I’m seeing all these small businesses that are being launched based on AI innovations that are really interesting, clever and liberating for a lot of people. Are creating.” “That’s why I say AI will be the great equalizer and wealth creator of our times. There are a lot of opportunities, but you have to get your hands dirty and get into the weeds.”

Here’s how Higgins says we should adopt AI to create more wealth.

Use AI to cut operating costs

If you currently own a business, AI can be a major money saver.

“You can go on Twitter right now, and you’ll find 20 different tools that can potentially make someone’s job a little bit easier, potentially take something that was outsourced and bring it in-house. Are,” Higgins said while appearing on CNBC’s “Last.” call out.” “[For example, think,] Can we use MidJourney to do PowerPoint? Why do we need that firm now?”

Use AI to start a business with low overhead costs

In addition to helping create wealth for those who already own and operate businesses, Higgins believes AI can help anyone start their own business with very low startup costs. Can help.

“This is going to create a new class of entrepreneurs,” he said on “Last Call.” “AI is the great equalizer. When I was a child and growing up in poverty, I used to sell flowers on street corners. Today I [could] Spend $100 and start a business by tomorrow morning and get it started for you.”

Higgins believes that AI will create “immense opportunities” for new entrepreneurs.

“It’s the great excuse killer,” he said. “You don’t need money now. You no longer need Pedigree. You don’t need a team. So while we are so focused on worrying about job displacement, we should celebrate that you no longer need an education, you don’t need a PhD, to start a business. So I think it will bring in a whole new class of people and create a new class of new entrepreneurs.”

