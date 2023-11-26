These are the best Walmart Cyber ​​Monday kitchen deals

Black Friday may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean the sales are over; There’s even more to shop before the weekend is over. Cyber ​​Monday deals are officially starting at many retailers, and Walmart is officially joining in on the fun.

As Reviewed’s kitchen and cooking editor, I know how to recognize a good kitchen deal when I see one. Here are the best Walmart deals on kitchen appliances and cooking equipment that I’ve been able to find, and I recommend you shop now before they’re gone.

1. Ninja Speedy Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

Ninja Speedy Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

Save 29% on the Ninja Speedy Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer with this Cyber ​​Monday deal

Not only is the Ninja Speedy the best air fryer we’ve tested so far, but it’s also a do-it-all multicooker that excels at proofing, baking, and more. Right now, you can get this countertop workhorse at 29% off and take advantage of it during the holiday cooking season and beyond.

2. Sunder 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer

Beautiful 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore

Save 23% on Drew Barrymore’s beautiful 6-quart touchscreen air fryer with this Cyber ​​Monday deal

Are you looking for something more stylish to crisp up your food? When we tested Drew Barrymore’s beautiful air fryer, we loved it because it delivers equally crispy results and a beautiful design with a low price tag. But it’s available at an even better price with 23% off during Walmart’s Cyber ​​Monday sale.

3. GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save 17% on the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker with this Cyber ​​Monday deal

If you’re a fan of that crunchy, crave-worthy nugget ice, now is the time to try the GE Profile Nugget Ice Maker. When we tested this nugget ice machine, we fell in love with its quiet ice production and convenient smart features. Since this is definitely an investment product, now is the time to invest in it, as it is available at a $100 discount.

4. Keurig K-Mini Oasis Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Oasis Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Save 33% on the Keurig K-Mini Oasis Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with this Cyber ​​Monday deal

A Keurig machine is the answer to lazy morning prayers. And we know from personal experience that the K-Mini is an especially great choice for anyone short on counter space, thanks to its ultra-slim 5-inch width that fits seamlessly onto any kitchen surface. Can. This machine can make two different sizes of coffee, and it’s tall enough to accommodate tall glasses for those mornings when you need to take your java with you.

5. TaoTronics 14.8-Quart Air Fryer Oven

TaoTronics 14.8 Quart Air Fryer Oven

Save 66% on the TaoTronics 14.8-Quart Air Fryer Oven with this Cyber ​​Monday deal

This countertop oven can tackle a variety of cooking tasks in one space-saving machine. The TaoTronics Air Fryer Oven has modes for air frying, toasting, baking, roasting, and warming, as well as two rack positions and dishwasher-safe accessories for easy maintenance and multitasking. Despite its extensive functionality, this tool comes with an affordable price tag (especially today, as it’s discounted by a whopping 66%!).

6. KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

kitchenaid stand mixer

Save 54% on the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer with this Cyber ​​Monday deal

Reviewed Kitchen’s beloved KitchenAid stand mixer needs no introduction, but this special deal certainly does. Right now, thanks to Walmart’s Cyber ​​Monday deal, you can get this workhorse baking appliance for 54% off its original price. This means you can knead, beat and mix ingredients more efficiently at an excellent price.

7. Ninja Creamy

Ninja Creamy

Save 26% at Ninja Creamy with this Cyber ​​Monday deal

Our favorite ice cream maker is not only in stock, but on sale for Walmart’s Cyber ​​Monday sale. During testing we fell in love with this machine because of its intuitive design, seamless performance (even with tough frozen ingredients) and quick results. And since this machine can transform any frozen ingredients into delicious treats, it can also help you eat more fruit or meet your protein goals.

When does the Walmart Cyber ​​Monday sale start?

Walmart’s Cyber ​​Monday deal begins Today, 26 November The special early access period for Walmart+ members begins at 12pm EST. Anyone without a Walmart+ membership can shop all of the deals starting at 3pm EST. Here’s everything you need to know about Walmart’s Black Friday sales event.

What sales will be at Walmart for Cyber ​​Monday?

Walmart has officially kicked off its annual Cyber ​​Monday sales event with online savings on our favorite brands. You can shop Cyber ​​Monday sales on reviewed-approved brands like:

What is Walmart+ and is it worth it?

In short, Walmart+ is Walmart’s version of Amazon Prime.

This is a membership that provides members with freebies on household items like groceries, same-day delivery, discounts on fuel, and a mobile scan-and-go option when shopping in stores. Members also get a free Paramount+ membership, free shipping on every order, Walmart+ travel perks, exclusive early access to Cyber ​​Monday deals, home pickup returns, and more additional benefits.

When we tested the service ourselves, we particularly liked the easy sign-up process, convenient same-day delivery, great replacement options, and value-friendly pricing.

How do you join Walmart+?

An annual subscription to Walmart+ typically costs $98 per year, or $12.97 can be paid on a monthly basis.

The service also offers a 30-day free trial if you want to try out different benefits before committing to your subscription. Be sure to sign up today and shop the best Cyber ​​Monday Walmart deals before they’re available to everyone.

When does Walmart’s Cyber ​​Monday event end?

Walmart’s Cyber ​​Monday sale is expected to last through Cyber ​​Monday 2023, which falls Tomorrow, 27th November. Walmart is expected to offer new deals throughout the remainder of the sale, and it will give Walmart+ members early access to all available deals.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Source: reviewed.usatoday.com