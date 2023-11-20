These are the best Black Friday deals on new cars, trucks, and SUVs

Black Friday new vehicle buyers can take advantage of cash rebates up to $30,000 or 0.0% , [+] Financing. getty

The unofficial holiday known as Black Friday, now typically extended to a three-day weekend after Thanksgiving, is traditionally one of the biggest shopping periods of the year, with over-eager consumers in past years Falling over each other to be truly unbeatable. Deals. This is no exception in the new vehicle business, as automakers and their dealers traditionally make every effort to sell metal, especially leftover year-end models, with lots of incentives and deep discounts.

While severe inventory shortages and skyrocketing transaction prices rendered those Black Friday deals useless during the pandemic, they’re returning with a vengeance this year. Dealers are once again flooded with cars, trucks, and SUVs eagerly wheeling and dealing deals to possibly stay ahead of the game.

“After two years of barely-there holiday deals, the market is ready for some seasonal cheer. According to Brian Finkelmeyer, senior director of insights and advisory for Cox Automotive, inventory growth isn’t slowing down, and nothing filled with unsold cars motivates sellers. “We are expecting more promotions and incentives from select automakers in the coming weeks. Will this be enough to offset the interest rate Grinch that is currently looming over the market? Not completely, but some ‘December to Remember’ deals wouldn’t hurt.

That’s how rich automakers’ incentives are for the remainder of November. How about $30,000 cashback on the full-electric 2023 Audi RS e-tron GT? Even with a staggering starting price of $147,100, that’s equivalent to a 20% discount off the top, and that’s before hefty dealer discounts. In fact we found many of the Black Friday promotions to be effective, especially as Audi has put cash rebates on the hood of almost every model sold in the US, which is unusual for a luxury brand.

We’ve put together an extensive list of vehicles for the 2023 and 2024 model years for the remainder of November, including widely available cash-back deals for at least $3,500, plus many more deals in the $500-$3,000 range.

With supply now exceeding suddenly reduced demand, automakers’ incentives, especially on electric vehicles, are particularly rich right now. In addition to the above rebates, many brands that would not otherwise qualify for the one-time $7,500 federal tax credit given to EV buyers are able to take advantage of a loophole and have all or part of that amount transferred to new electric ride leasing companies. Give it to. To lower the initial cost and/or monthly payments.

Additionally, financing rates have risen to levels we haven’t seen in years, likewise automakers are helping dealers attract buyers with low-rate financing deals through their captive financing divisions, many Models are being introduced with minuses in 0.9. %-2.9% range.

While the best financing deals of all – the ones with 0.0% interest – remain elusive, we’ve managed to find several models offered with zero percent loans (and some that include bonus cash rebates), and we’re looking at them. Are also listed below.

However, there are a few caveats: First, the best deals at this time of year are almost always on leftover inventory from the previous model year (2023), which may feature unpopular rides in strange colors or be undeservedly equipped, so bargain hunting. Those who do will do. Want to keep your options open in this regard.

Since automakers’ incentives often vary by region, it’s usually best to address local supply and demand issues, checking the manufacturer’s website or contacting a local dealership to see what’s being offered locally. Make sure to do. As always, additional incentives may apply to any of our best deals this month, such as for recent college graduates and members of the military or those currently owning or leasing the same brand model or a model from a specified competitor. Offers to be given.

Finally, keep in mind that the cut-rate financing programs shown here are only available to borrowers who have top-tier credit scores; People with poor credit histories will pay higher rates.

Best Black Friday Cash Rebate Deals

2023 Audi RS e-tron GT :$30,000 cash back.

:$30,000 cash back. 2023 audi s8 :$20,000 cash back.

:$20,000 cash back. 2023 Audi e-tron GT :$20,000 cash back.

:$20,000 cash back. 2023 audi a8 :$17,500 cash back.

:$17,500 cash back. 2024 Audi RS e-tron GT :$15,000 cash back ,

:$15,000 cash back 2023 audi sq7 :$9,000 cash back.

:$9,000 cash back. 2023 hyundai ionic 6 :$7,500 cash back.

:$7,500 cash back. 2023 hyundai ionic 5 :$7,500 cash back.

:$7,500 cash back. 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning :$7,500 cash back.

:$7,500 cash back. 2023 kia EV6 : $5,000 cash back.

: $5,000 cash back. 2023 dodge durango : $5,000 cash back.

: $5,000 cash back. 2024 audi a8 : $5,000 cash back.

: $5,000 cash back. 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron : $5,000 cash back.

: $5,000 cash back. 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback :$5,000 cash back

:$5,000 cash back 2024 audi s8 :$5,000 cash back

:$5,000 cash back 2023 audi q5 : $5,000 cash back.

: $5,000 cash back. 2023 audi q5 sportback : $5,000 cash back.

: $5,000 cash back. 2023 audi q7 : $5,000 cash back.

: $5,000 cash back. 2023 Audi SQ5 : $5,000 cash back.

: $5,000 cash back. 2023 Audi SQ5 Sportback : $5,000 cash back.

: $5,000 cash back. 2023 Audi SQ8 : $5,000 cash back.

: $5,000 cash back. 2024 hyundai ionic 5 : $5,000 cash back.

: $5,000 cash back. 2023 gmc sierra 1500 : $4,000 cash back.

: $4,000 cash back. 2023 Audi Q4 e-tron : $4,000 cash back.

: $4,000 cash back. 2023 ram 1500 : $4,000 cash back.

: $4,000 cash back. 2024 kia EV6 : $3,750 cash back.

: $3,750 cash back. 2023 chrysler pacific PHEV : $3,750 cash back.

: $3,750 cash back. 2023 kia niro ev : $3,750 cash back.

: $3,750 cash back. 2023 audi a4 :$3,000 cash back.

:$3,000 cash back. 2023 audi a6 :$3,000 cash back.

:$3,000 cash back. 2023 audi q8 :$3,000 cash back.

:$3,000 cash back. 2023 ford mach-e:$3,000 cash back.

Best Black Friday Financing Deals