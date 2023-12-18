Consulting firm Mercer recently ranked the best and worst cities for expats.

The ranking included 241 cities from five continents.

The best cities were in Europe, with three of the top 10 in Germany and two in Switzerland.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

The new year is just around the corner, and that could mean a change of scenery. And if you’re thinking about leaving your country and experiencing life in a new culture, our recent rankings of the best and worst cities for expats may be timely.

Consulting firm Mercer recently released a ranking of the quality of life in cities around the world. The ranking included 241 cities from five continents. The survey also looked at the cost of living compared to the quality of life as well as the sustainability measures being taken by cities.

Of the 10 best countries, seven were in Europe, two in Oceania and one in North America. Cities of some countries were included in the top ten several times.

Security is also a major consideration as an expat. Most of the worst ranked countries on Mercer’s list were in Africa and the Middle East. The US State Department has warned Americans not to visit several countries because it could be dangerous to go there due to military conflicts, crime and civil unrest.

Eight of the State Department’s 10 bottom-ranked countries are listed as “Level Four: Do Not Travel” and the remaining two at “Level Three: Reconsider Travel” and “Level Two: Exercise Extra Caution”. Has been listed as.

The ranking also considered 19 US cities, all appearing in the top 100. The highest-ranked US cities for immigrants were San Francisco at 37th, New York City at 40, Boston at 41 and Honolulu at 42. Detroit was at the bottom. American city ranked 76th.

10 Best Cities for Ex-Pats

Source: www.bing.com