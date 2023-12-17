Image Source: Getty Images

forecast for FTSE 100 Shares have fallen recently. But analysts still expect a bumper year for dividends this year.

At last count, according to the investment services company aj bellThe consensus suggested paying £78.7 billion from the UK’s top index.

This is just a normal dividend and does not include anything special. Or share buyback.

And he expects 2024 to get close to the all-time FSTE 100 dividend record set in 2018.

earnings increase

This comes on the back of an expected 10% increase in pre-tax profit this year. And by far the largest share should be from the financial sector.

It’s no surprise that bank and insurance stocks are high on my favorite dividend lists.

I wouldn’t buy all of these in a new portfolio because I want more diversification. But, right now, I think these are the dividend stocks I would pick in 2024.

store recent

price 1 year

Change 5 year

Change Dividend

yield 2023 Dividend

yield 2024 barclays 150p -13% -11% 5.5% 6.4% Lloyds Banking Group 47.5p -0.4% -12% 5.5% 6.0% legal and general 245p -6.3% +5.5% 8.1% 8.5% aviva 431p -3.5% -13% 7.4% 7.9% M&G 218p +17% -22% 9.2% 9.5% British American Tobacco 2,361p -30% -14% 10.0% 10.3% National Grid 1,080p +5.7% +27% 5.3% 5.5% Taylor Wimpey 142p +32% +3.9% 6.9% 6.7% Land Securities Group 708p +5.5% -21% 5.9% 6.0% glencore 453p -17% +57% 8.1% 4.4%

not the biggest

These are not the greatest dividend yields. In fact, I have left out a special big hitter, VODAFONE, It’s projected to pay 12%, but there’s a lot about Vodafone’s approach to cash and debt that I don’t like.

With such a low yield for 2024, Glencore may seem an odd choice. But estimates vary, and the consensus is for growth of about 6% by 2025. It’s a cyclical business, but I see a long-term cash cow.

I’ve also had some relatively low yields in the 5% range. But each one is a stock where I see high potential for long-term growth. And I consider this more important than big short-term yield.

finance risk

There is certainly a lot of risk here in the finance sector. And with the Bank of England dashing hopes of any quick interest rate cuts, we may have tough times ahead still.

What about builders and real estate? They were almost untouched for most of 2023, but they are coming back. And I can only see long-term demand and long-term benefits.

Then again, I’m happy to take the obvious risks in the short term.

old favorite

Why did I never buy? National Grid share? Just because I keep seeing something that I like better. Still, despite the uncertainty over Gas’s future, today’s dividend forecast may finally make it worth a buy for me.

Then again, British American Tobacco has been facing fears of going out of business for years. But I consider it to be the most likely to be suitable among the new products. And, again, I see a lot of cash in the future.

The post These are my top 10 FTSE 100 stocks for dividends in 2024 appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Alan Oscroft holds positions in Aviva plc and Lloyds Banking Group plc. The Motley Fool UK recommends AJ Bell PLC, Barclays PLC, British American Tobacco PLC, Land Securities Group PLC, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, M&G PLC and Vodafone Group Public. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com