These are FTSE dogs over 12 months

UK blue-chip FTSE 100 The index has been in decline over the last 12 months. Excluding cash dividends, the index has gained only 0.2% in the year ending November 24, 2023.

Once again, this has left London’s main stock-market index lagging far behind global peers. For example, U.S. S&P 500 increased by 15% in a year, while the Japanese topics The index is up 19.3%.

a mixed bag

Indeed, the constituent stocks of the index have delivered broad-based returns. Some have had their lights switched off, while others have had their lights damaged and burnt out within 12 months.

For the full year, 47 of the 99 stocks in the index generated positive returns, excluding dividends. These gains range from 1% to a mind-blowing 164.7%. The average return across all these winners is 23.9% – which easily beats the returns of the FTSE 100.

So, this leaves 52 losers – stocks whose value has been falling over 12 months. These capital losses range from 0.8% to a staggering 43.8%. The average decline across all 52 losers is 12.8%.

Footsie’s biggest dogs

My first thought was, is there any commonality among the worst performers of the FTSE 100? To find out, I tracked these five dog stocks—the index’s worst performers over 12 months:

company Area one year return Anglo American digging -31.4 Croda International special chemicals -34.4 Entertainment Sports betting and gambling -39.0 fresnillo digging -41.2 St James’s Place investment Management -43.8

At first glance, there is nothing obvious connecting all five FTSE 100 flops. However, two companies in the same sector – miners Anglo American And fresnillo – Losses in 2023 due to fall in prices of various precious and base metals.

elsewhere, Croda InternationalIts earnings were hit by weak demand in some of its key markets. Only its pharmaceutical division seems to be doing well this year.

EntertainmentThe owner of betting brands Coral and Ladbrokes has been thrown from one crisis to another in recent years. Earlier this week, he agreed to pay a £585m fine to settle bribery allegations in Turkey. Ouch.

Finally, I’ve been putting off for a long time St James’s Place And beware of its shares, its expensive excise taxes and high fees for financial management. Now the company’s business model is under the scrutiny of regulator Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

what next?

As an investor working in the markets for 37 years, I know that making predictions about the future direction of individual stock prices is a fool’s errand (not foolhardy).

Plus, history shows that this year’s dogs can become next year’s stars (and vice versa). Therefore, I will not make any predictions about the future movements of these five struggling FTSE 100 stocks.

Finally, for the record, my wife bought Anglo American stock in August after the share price dropped significantly. We paid 2,202.4pa a share for our stake. Since then, the shares have been up and down like a yo-yo – which is often the case with mining stocks!

Cliff D’Arcy has a financial interest in Anglo American shares. The Motley Fool UK recommends Croda International and Fresnillo. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations made in our membership services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

