These are 6 smart home gadgets worth investing in – 'Even technophobes will love these!'

If you’re not tech-savvy, the prospect of a ‘smart home’ may seem intimidating. Visions of a post-apocalyptic world where AI rules may be ingrained in your mind thanks to pop culture, but we’re here to tell you there’s nothing to fear. In fact, there are some smart home gadgets that even the biggest technophobe can learn to love.

We understand if you’re skeptical, but smart technology isn’t here to dominate. On the contrary, it exists to make your life easier. Whether it’s automating your home to help you save energy or keeping your space safe with smart security, there are many reasons to embrace everything the world of technology has to offer. That said, there’s no denying that it’s hard to navigate this world if you’re not familiar with the fast-moving tech industry, which is why we gathered the best picks from experts. Have asked us to help you in preparing a list. Proposal. Here are six smart home devices you should know about.

1. Smart Speaker

(Image credit: Amazon)

Smart speakers are one of the most ubiquitous smart home gadgets. We have been rapidly adopting their technology since the beginning, and that’s because they are really simple to use. Essentially a speaker that connects to your WiFi, they include a voice assistant that can answer your questions, take care of your shopping list, make calls, play your favorite songs, etc. And can do much more.

They might not seem like something you necessarily need in your life, but the next time you have your hands tied with laundry or laundry, harnessing the power of your voice can really be a game-changer. It is possible “Smart speakers are also the focal point for many different types of smart home systems,” says Vikas Kaushik, CEO of TechAhead.

If you’re looking for the best smart speakers, Vikas says brands like Amazon Echo and Google Nest are particularly user-friendly. “To make it easier for people who aren’t comfortable with technology to connect to their smart home through the use of natural language commands, these devices provide voice control for a variety of smart home devices, from lights to thermostats,” he says. Provide control.’

2. Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Anyone who deals with a burden of household chores will almost certainly love a robot vacuum. These clever gadgets map the floorplan of your home so they can move around and clean your floors as they see fit. While you’re away, your floors will clean automatically,’ says Shanal Agarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, TakeAhead. ‘Robot vacuums and smart attachments for your existing vacuum are also options you can choose from.’

The biggest robot vacuum brand is Roomba, and if you’re wondering which Roomba you should buy, Shunal recommends the i7+. He further added, ‘This includes features like the ability to automatically evacuate itself, navigate difficult layouts and respond to voice commands.’

3. Digital Safe

(Image credit: SimpliSafe)

Everyone needs a safe to protect their valuables and smart safes are the best in terms of security. Unlike the combination look, electronic digital safes have advanced security features to protect your belongings.

‘It’s not one of those high-tech gadgets that will blow your mind, but I definitely consider it the safest tech gadget that can keep all your stuff in one place and be safe from theft or burglary,’ says Colin. Can eliminate fear. Tan, an AI enthusiast and tech editor at IncrediTools. ‘Home break-ins are on the rise in the US, and getting a digital safe keeps your emergency cash, gold and keys safe, even if you’re traveling or not home for a few days.’ With more advanced home security systems, you’ll have peace of mind that your space is safe.

price: $29.99

size: 0.26 cubic feet.

4. Smart Plug

If you want to automate almost anything in your home, a smart plug is the answer. You can easily use them to schedule your outlets throughout your home on a timer to help preserve battery life and turn on appliances remotely, and the best smart plugs even let you activate them with voice control. Let’s do it.

‘Smart plugs are the answer for those hard-to-reach areas in your home,’ says Bobby Lawson, Earthweb’s technology editor. ‘They can also be controlled remotely and you can even create schedules for your devices so they automatically turn on or off.’

When it comes to what to buy, he recommends the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring, available on Amazon, as does Kelly Indah, another tech expert and security analyst at IncrediTools. ‘Plugs like the Amazon Smart Plug and TP-Link Kasa Smart enable wireless control of appliances and electronics,’ she says. ‘You can easily automate fans, lamps and other things which is very useful!’

5. Smart Thermostat

(Image credit: Google)

A smart thermostat is essential to help you lower bills and save energy. No more returning to a cold, dark home. These clever devices not only help you create an automated home with adaptable energy functions, but they also allow you to control your heating remotely through an app.

‘Nest makes high-quality thermostats that optimize home temperature and energy use. ‘The Nest app enables remote access and control from anywhere,’ says Kelly. ‘This makes it difficult to estimate energy savings.’

If you’re looking for the best smart thermostat, technology consultant and founder of Blink Blink Doug Stevenson has some suggestions. ‘Ecobee and Honeywell help you save money on bills by adjusting the temperature while you’re away,’ he says. ‘You come home comfortably without high energy costs!’

6. Smart Doorbell

Video doorbells are a staple in many homes these days, and for good reason. These devices allow you to see who is at your door and communicate with them through an app on your phone without leaving whatever you are doing at that moment. ‘See who’s on your phone with people like Ring or Eufy,’ says Doug. ‘If you’re not home you can also chat to the mailman which is very useful.’

In our view, the best video doorbell is Ring, a brand that also offers intercom systems and security cameras that can connect with your other devices as well. ‘SimpliSafe, Abode and Ring all make it easy to check-in to your home at any time,’ says Doug. ‘You get alerts if anything happens – a huge help for peace of mind!’

Are you ready to adopt some smart technology to help make your everyday life simpler and safer? Try one of these six gadgets. Once you welcome someone, you won’t be able to live without them!

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

price: $179

Colour: Stainless Steel

Source: www.livingetc.com