These analysts and bullish on-chain metrics push Bitcoin closer to $40,000

Bitcoin has broken out, reaching a yearly high of nearly $39,900. This surge has led market observers to suggest that it could cross the $40,000 mark very soon.

The recent price rise follows a speech by United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in which he hinted at continuing to keep restrictive rates until inflation is in line with his 2% target.

Is $40,000 Next for Bitcoin Price?

Following Powell’s speech, Bitcoin surged to a 19-month high, boosted by market optimism and speculation about the Fed’s future direction. Some analysts believe that Bitcoin could break the $40,000 mark and move towards $50,000.

Matrixport’s Marcus Thielen gave a 90% chance of Bitcoin reaching $45,000 in a note to investors. He attributes this to market positivity and the possible approval of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

“As we enter the last month of the year, we remain upbeat. “Historically, Bitcoin is up +12% in December, which is in line with our initial 2023 year-end target for Bitcoin at $45,000, which now appears probable,” Thielen wrote.

Bitcoin price performance. Source: Trading View

In recent months, traditional financial institutions like BlackRock have sought a spot Bitcoin ETF from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This development, along with the SEC’s active involvement, boosts expectations of imminent Bitcoin ETF approval.

Read More: How to Prepare for a Bitcoin ETF: A Step-by-Step Approach

Notably, Grayscale is preparing for such approval by appointing John Hoffman, formerly of Invesco, to lead its Bitcoin ETF efforts. Concurrently, the discount on Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust to its net asset value has narrowed significantly, according to Coinglass data.

BTC on-chain indicators turned bullish

Bullish sentiment has been further reinforced by on-chain data indicating a significant withdrawal of Bitcoin from exchanges. According to Glassnode, more than 37,000 BTC have been removed from exchanges since November 17.

This trend is generally seen as a bullish signal, indicating a shift towards long-term holdings and less selling pressure.

Bitcoin balance on exchanges. Source: Glassnode

Furthermore, the recent price increase has brought Bitcoin holders to their most profitable levels since December 2021. Data provider IntoTheBlock notes that more than 80% of Bitcoin addresses are now profitable.

“More than 80% of Bitcoin addresses are currently at profit. This is the highest value since December 2021, when prices were above $50,000 per bitcoin,” IntoTheBlock Said,

Percentage of Bitcoin holding addresses in profit. Source: in the block

Since this data was collected, Bitcoin has seen further gains, showing an even higher percentage of profitable addresses.

Disclaimer

In adherence to Trust Project guidelines, BeInCrypto is committed to unbiased, transparent reporting. The purpose of this news article is to provide accurate, timely information. However, readers are advised to independently verify the facts and consult a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Source: beincrypto.com