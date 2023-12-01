These airless bike tires designed by NASA for Mars rovers will never deflate - Cleantechnica

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica by email. Or follow us on Google News!

How about knowing that you can ride your bike or e-bike almost everywhere without the fear of a flat tyre? Patching a flat isn’t that difficult, but it’s kind of a pain in the asphalt, and taking care of it on the side of the road or trail requires carrying tools and a pump with you. And sure, tire liners and tire slime can greatly reduce your chances of getting stuck, but what if you could avoid flat tires all together?

One company may have a solution to that dilemma, as it is building a flat-proof non-pneumatic tire using materials designed by NASA, originally envisioned for use on Mars rovers. Was. Smart Tire Company’s METL™ tire is said to provide a comfortable ride and have “superior handling and durability.” The METL tire is made of Shape Memory Alloy Radial Technology (SMART), a superelastic material called NiTinol+, which “rearranges its molecular structure when you bend it, but immediately returns to its original shape.”

The technology for these airless tires comes from NASA, where researchers were working toward developing “Mars-grade materials.”

“NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland has developed a superelastic tire technology that uses shape memory alloy (SMA). The airless, non-pneumatic tire design was originally conceived for Martian and lunar rovers. Still under development at Glen for space applications, SMA tires can travel safely over rocky and sandy terrain. The wires are woven together to create an airless tire structure that has the ability to bend with the terrain, unlike current rigid wheels. The SMA material acts as a shock-absorber and can easily cross rock-filled terrain without breaking or damaging the tire.

Through the NASA Startup Studio, which directly partners entrepreneurs with NASA technologies ready for commercialization, the smart tire company was able to get the ball up and running with it, and the company’s first product is a bicycle tire, which recently Was the focus of a crowdfunding campaign in.

“We’re building a bicycle tire first, because it allows us to build core capabilities and get an extremely good product into people’s hands more quickly. That said, everything we’re doing to develop our METL™ bike tire is part of a larger strategy to market smart tires at scale. Beyond that, we just think it’s a really great product that speaks for itself.” – Brian, Co-Founder

Smart Tire Company recently completed a successful Kickstarter campaign for its METL tires, where backers can get a set of bike tires for a pledge of $500, which are said to be good for 8,000 miles. and can be reconditioned for about $10. The tire has been named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023, and has earned a pair of CES 2023 Innovation Awards.

Here’s how the company describes its airless bike tires:

The Smart Tire features a patented load-bearing design that takes advantage of the unique properties of shape memory alloys. These special metals can expand, contract, bend or unfold at very high speeds (like rubber) and with such force that they can move even heavy objects. Even with extreme deformation, the tire regains 100% of its shape through phase transition at the molecular level. Soon, tires will become a permanent part of vehicles, more durable than other equipment without requiring regular maintenance. A lightweight, flexible, space-age metal that never goes flat, but still moves smoothly, will be a key component in the future of transportation (i.e. electric and autonomous vehicles).

The Smart Tire company’s website claims that the company aims to become the “Tesla of the tire industry” and is actively seeking investors through Wefunder.

Images: Smart Tire Company

