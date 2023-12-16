These Air Conduction Wireless Earbuds Turned Me From Skeptic to Fan

The best bone-conduction headphones are getting much of the attention in the headphone market at the moment, but I admit I’m not a fan of the open listening style, nor of their ‘air conduction’ open-ear wireless earbud rivals. In fact, in 2022 I wrote about why I think open-ear wireless earbuds are stupid for our sister site Laptopmag.com.

My reviews on early open-ear models, including the Bose Sport Open Earbuds and the Sony LinkBuds WF-L900, didn’t sell me on the concept, nor did they convince me that this style was the future of wireless audio for the earbuds market.

My observations certainly haven’t stopped earbud manufacturers from making open-ear wireless earbuds. And despite my dislike of the genre and how unnecessary I think they are, I’m testing them as enthusiastically as any other audio device. Although I didn’t think it was possible, I discovered a pair of open in-ears by Soundcore that have forever changed my perspective on air conduction design.

open ears optimism

SoundCore by Anker makes some of the cheapest wireless headphones on the market and introduced its first open-ear model in November 2023. The two new models include the entry-level AeroFit priced at $129 (and currently discounted to $79 at Amazon), and the AeroFit Pro priced at $169. Both models are available to buy now and can be purchased directly from Soundcore.com or through the usual online retailers.

I’ve spent the past three weeks using the Soundcore AeroFit Pro, and can honestly say I’m impressed. In fact, my experience with the Soundcore ArioFit Pro has made me really optimistic about what’s to come from the sub-category. here’s why.

A real world listening solution

(Image credit: Future)

Awareness and safety are the two biggest selling points for open-ear earbuds. These designs don’t block the ears, allowing the sounds around you to be heard even when you’re listening to music or a podcast. As someone who likes to listen to music in its full rendition, uninterrupted by external sounds and noise, this style of earbuds is not ideal for me. Then I added paternity into the equation and found out their real value.

I share a workspace at home with my wife, and we have a 3-year-old who runs around the apartment on the weekends. So, my attention is always divided between them and my job. The Soundcore AeroFit Pro worked well for this scenario. Like all other open-ear inserts, the SoundCore rests on the outside of the ear canal, allowing outside sounds to come in and be heard while listening to music or podcasts at the same time. I was able to answer my wife whenever she called me from the other room, and I was alerted to my son’s yelling when he needed my help reassembling a toy.

Using the earbuds outside was most beneficial, especially on night walks, where I was very aware of foot and road traffic. This created a better sense of security in urban areas.

What impressed me most about the Aerofit Pro was how natural ambient noise was during playback. It had an organic presence that didn’t impact the sound landscape as much as some of the transparency modes of some of the best noise-canceling earbuds I’ve tried.

Nothing beats a wraparound design

(Image credit: Future)

These Soundcore Aerofits reminded me how beneficial a wraparound design can be for both casual listening and fitness. My son loves playing Keep Away with my AirPods Pro 2 whenever they’re out, so I needed something more stable during weekend work hours. It was safer to wear the Aerofit Pro while chasing it around the house between business calls. The flexible earhooks wrapped snugly around my ears and kept each unit in place.

Thanks to the modular design, these buds were more useful for workouts. The detachable neckband was easy to adjust and provided extra stability when performing side-heavy exercises. There’s no IPX rating for the neckband: The buds are IPX5 sweat and waterproof. However, even after many hard cycles the hard-to-wear material still looks and feels new. The practical and stylish appearance of the Aerofit Pro is also matched by the compact charging case that lasts for up to 46 hours (14 hours per charge).

healthy hearing level

(Image credit: Future)

More companies are developing safe listening modes for their earbuds. Apple already does this through Hearing Protection Mode and Soundcore also has a Safe Volume Mode to limit decibel levels in real-time, protecting your delicate ears from exposure to loud sounds.

Unfortunately, this Soundcore feature is not available in the app for these buds. Despite this omission, the Aerofit Pro delivers rich sound at reasonable volume levels which has been engineered to deliver a maximum level output of 89dB. This helps reduce exposure to loud noises that can potentially damage your hearing.

I played Tidal tracks at maximum volume for 4 hours and never felt tired. The Aerofit Pro’s 16.2mm drivers produce stronger bass than most rivals, but still lack the impressive resonance heard on most wireless earbuds. Mids and highs are clear in loud environments. LDAC support ensures high quality audio streaming with minimal latency on Android devices. Spatial audio with headtracking also comes part of the package, but music and movies sound hollow and nowhere near the experience you get with the AirPods Pro 2 or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds with their new immersive audio technology.

open ears approach

I acknowledge the benefits of open-ear wireless earbuds and their new niche in the true wireless market. Could I function without them? Yes, especially when many of the best wireless earbuds come with powerful transparency modes that produce clear ambient listening results without compromising sound quality.

Most importantly, the listening experience on in-ear wireless earbuds is richer in sound. Not only do the in-ear designs deliver full sound, but the inclusion of Adaptive Listening Mode and more music presets lets you tailor the audio to your hearing abilities. A safe volume mode will soon be programmed into buds from every earbud manufacturer.

With its Aerofit design, the Soundcore highlights its potential with hybrid awareness while working or exercising, and the modular and sleek design has some of the best sound quality I’ve heard from a pair of open ears. If other competitors can improve on the strengths of Aerofit Pro, open-ear wireless earbuds may have a breakthrough moment and become the shape of future earbuds.

More from Tom’s Guide

Today’s best Apple AirPods Pro 2 deals

Source: www.tomsguide.com