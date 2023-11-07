Following a checklist of eight healthy metrics may reduce your biological age, according to a comprehensive new analysis.

Just eight healthy measures can reduce your biological age by up to six years.

This is according to a preliminary analysisA study of 6,500 adults found a clear link between higher heart health and slower biological aging.

Checklist includes good food, living more activeLeave Tobaccoand getting healthy SleepIt also manages weight, cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure.

These measures are known as the American Heart Association’s (AHA) “Essential 8 Vitals Metrics.”

The researchers analyzed the relationship between these behaviors to heart and brain health and the aging process, as measured by phenotypic age.

They determined high, moderate or low heart health based on the average of eight metrics.

“We found that higher cardiovascular health is associated with slower biological aging, as measured by phenotypic age. We also found a dose-dependent relationship – as heart health increases, biological age decreases,” said senior author Nour Makarem, assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health in the US.

“Phenotypic age is a practical tool to assess our body’s biological aging process and is a strong predictor of future risk of disease and death”.

Phenotypic age is calculated based on a person’s chronological age and blood markers for metabolism, inflammation, and organ function. The difference between that and a person’s actual age determines their phenotypic age acceleration.

A higher phenotypic age acceleration indicates faster biological aging. For example, people with higher cardiovascular health had negative phenotypic age acceleration.

The average actual age of people with high heart health was 41, but their average biological age was 36.

The average age of people with low heart health was 53, while their average biological age was 57.

After adjusting for socioeconomic factors, the researchers found that higher cardiovascular health was associated with being six years younger than a person’s chronological age.

‘Longer life and lower risk of death’

The researchers’ findings are due to be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, later this week.

“Adherence to all 8 essential life metrics and improving your cardiovascular health can slow down your body’s aging process and have many benefits down the road,” Makarem said.

“Reducing biological aging is not only associated with a reduced risk of chronic disease such as heart disease, but it is also associated with longer life and a reduced risk of death”.

Donald Lloyd-Jones, chair of Northwestern University’s department of preventive medicine, said the research “helps us understand the relationship between chronological age and biological age and how following healthy lifestyle habits can help us live longer.” Help may be available”.

He said in a statement, “Everyone wants to live longer, yet more importantly, we want to stay healthier longer so that we can truly enjoy life for as many years as possible and with good quality.” Can live a life like this.”

Two studies presented earlier this year showed that adults who scored higher on eight AHA metrics lived longer lives, free from chronic disease.

A limitation of the study was that cardiovascular metrics were measured at only one point in time without looking at changes in cardiovascular health.

