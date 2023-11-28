These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular Among Baby Boomers: Should You Consider These For Your Retirement Years?

Kruck20 / iStock.com

According to Bank of America’s Housing Morsel, baby boomers are the main home buyers in America. Although they are no longer the largest generation, they still own the most wealth. Overall, Bank of America (BofA) estimates that boomers will account for about 40% of all home buyers between July 2021 and July 2022.

Since baby boomers are playing such an important role in the housing market, it’s important to know where they’re going and why. Since the pandemic, there has been a general migration toward cities located in the Sun Belt, and boomers are no exception.

BofA shows Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Austin are the “most popular destinations” for baby boomers, but are these cities ideal for retirees?

Las Vegas

More boomers are relocating to Las Vegas than anywhere else in the country, and for good reason. Sin City has a lot to offer retirees.

As Del Webb mentioned, there are countless 55+ adult communities that have endless amenities. The city is also centrally located, making it easy to travel to visit friends and family. It’s also in a tax-advantaged state, meaning retirees can save big by not paying things like state income taxes.

Unfortunately, there are some downsides to retiring in Las Vegas. Most importantly, the city is hot. Temperatures often exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer months. Retirees must budget for higher utility bills to compensate for the oppressive heat.

Generally living there is also expensive. As reported by Best Places, the cost of living in the city is about 11% higher than the average in the US

surprise

Phoenix is ​​another popular destination for baby boomers. The warm climate and reasonable taxes are attracting more and more people to Arizona City. Phoenix offers plenty of things for retirees to do and has several senior communities.

However, there are some downsides for boomers to consider. Phoenix, like Vegas, is hot. very very hot. Again, retirees will need to budget for higher electricity bills during the summer. When temperatures exceed 100 degrees, it can be even more difficult to get outside.

The cost of living in Phoenix is ​​8.7% higher than the average in the US, making it affordable but not cheap.

tampa

For decades, Florida has been a favorite retirement destination for seniors. The coastal city offers warm weather and plenty of things to keep active retirees busy. This is a very reasonable cost of living, only 3.7% higher than the average in the United States. Like Nevada, Florida doesn’t have a state income tax, making it even more affordable.

After moving to Tampa, retirees should consider whether they can handle the humidity. The city can be downright uncomfortable at times. According to 55places.com, some areas are crowded and public transportation is limited.

orlando

Another affordable option for retirees in Florida is Orlando. The cost of living in the city is only 3.3% higher than the US average, homes are reasonably priced, and you’ll never be short of entertainment.

Unfortunately, the city can get terribly hot. There can also be a lot of traffic, and it is almost always full of tourists.

Austin

The ultimate destination for baby boomers is Austin. The Texas city has become the hottest thing on the market since the pandemic. Retirees will definitely never be bored in the city. It has a world-renowned music scene and is known for its diverse cuisine. It has favorable taxes and plenty of retirement communities to choose from.

Austin, like the other cities listed above, can get very hot during the summer months. Retirees on fixed incomes may have to contend with high electricity bills. The cost of living here is also 29.4% higher than the US average. Living in the city is not cheap. Housing is expensive, with a median price of $577,400.

Luckily, Texas’ capital has more affordable areas that offer similar amenities without the higher price tag.

