These 4 dividend ETFs are a retiree's best friend

If you’re retired (or close to that point), dividend stocks are likely on your mind. The interest income earned on bonds is certainly good. But, since these interest payments are fixed and bonds do not offer any capital appreciation, they are not always an ideal retirement holding. Only stocks offer potential dividend growth as well as price appreciation.

Problem? Picking the right dividend stocks can be difficult. Locking up on the wrong one while you’re trying to minimize risk creates a risk of your retirement nest egg shrinking.

There is a very simple solution to this. Why not buy a basket of dividend-paying stocks that are managed by professionals and updated as needed?

Here’s a closer look at four different dividend-oriented exchange-traded funds — or ETFs — that would be at home in most retirees’ portfolios. Owning only one of them might be a smart move, but owning all four of them gives you the balance of everything you want in a collection of dividend stocks.

1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The skyrocketing dividend yield is certainly attractive. However, if the underlying dividend never actually grows, inflation could erode the value of its payout over time.

And yes, there are plenty of reputable dividend-paying tickers that haven’t increased their quarterly dividend payments in years. campbell soup Comes to mind. It’s a good company with a well-established brand name, and it has made its quarterly payments like clockwork for years. However, the current quarterly payout of $0.37 per share has not increased since the beginning of 2021, and its previous quarterly dividend payment was stuck at $0.35 per share for five consecutive years before that modest increase.

enter the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG 0.09%).

As the name suggests, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF holds stocks with a track record of reliable dividend payout growth. Sure, the trailing split yield of 2% isn’t exactly thrilling. Last quarter’s per-share payout of $0.77 is 50% more than the typical quarterly payout just five years ago, however, capping a long streak of dividend increases.

Yet this ETF has also provided some solid value appreciation in addition to its dividend growth. As led by its top holdings Microsoft And AppleThe Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is up 55% for the same five-year time frame.

2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Although dividend growth is important to all retirees, it should not necessarily be the sole goal of a retirement portfolio. You may also need above-average dividend income right now. If so then consider SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD 0.56%).

As the name suggests, this ETF aims to maintain strong yield. Its current dividend yield is just over 5%. What is interesting about this fund is its methodology for selecting its holdings.

Like most other ETFs it’s based on a formula – it consists of the 80 highest-yielding stocks. S&P 500, United NationsLike most other index-based exchange-traded funds, however, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Portfolio is rebalanced dramatically on a semi-annual basis. When its high-yield stocks become low-yield stocks, they are replaced with higher-yield tickers. Although too much turnover (or trading) is something an investor generally wants to avoid in a fund or ETF, in this case, the approach locks in profits on stocks that have reached higher lows, and dividends. -Payers hold shares that have fallen.

It’s not a game changer in terms of strengthening your bottom line. However, this methodology may prove to be an edge from time to time, adding to the healthy dividends this exchange-traded fund already pays.

3. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Stock picking is ultimately about trade-offs. A stock generally provides value Or Development, but not both. It may be lower risk, but if so, the potential reward is also lower. you get the idea.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD 0.12%) is a slightly different kind of compromise. Although its current dividend yield of 5.1% is actually slightly higher than the current yield of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, with this fund you are sacrificing payout growth as well as the potential for capital appreciation. What you are achieving is a less volatile, less irregular grip from one day to the next. Its beta score is a relatively low 0.8, meaning the fund’s value moves only 80% as much as the market moves up or down on any given day; Its top holdings are like Verizon Communications And Altria Group Just don’t get investors as worried or excited as other stocks do.

Don’t dismiss the value of such holdings. Although there is nothing interesting about it, it is a well-balanced fund that is easier to survive than other ETFs or stocks when conditions turn bad for the market. Being able to stay in one position without getting seasick is really a great thing. You see, market corrections often happen just when it looks like the market is doomed.

4. Global X Superdividend ETF

Last but not least, current and future retirees may want to add that Global X Superdividend ETF (SDIV 0.94%) on their watch list, if not in their portfolio.

It’s certainly like the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, its primary objective is to support the strongest dividend yield that is possibly possible. In this respect, its yield at present is around 12 percent.

What’s different about this ETF is the pool of shares from which it selects its underlying holdings. It is actually an international fund. For perspective, here are its four biggest positions right now ready capitalBrazilian metals mining conglomerate CSN Mineração, Brazilian telecommunications Companhia Paraense de Energia, and Chinese logistics and property company Orient Overseas International Ltd. Many of its stocks are real estate investment trusts (REITs) and utilities, which actually explains the unusually large dividend yield. The trade-off comes down to the potential for capital appreciation and dividend payouts, which aren’t exactly carved in stone.

Still, the tradeoff may be worth it. Not only does this exchange-traded fund allow you to own foreign companies that might not otherwise be accessible, but its dividends are paid on a monthly basis, rather than quarterly, like many of your bills.

Well, this is a dividend, which is being paid every month for the last 12 years. not bad.

