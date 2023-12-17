Approximately $121 billion. This is what Warren Buffett is worth at the time of this writing. Thanks, overall this is much higher than 12 months ago Berkshire Hathaway(BRK.A -0.96%) (BRK.B -0.45%) posted solid gains this year.

But Berkshire Hathaway’s gains largely stemmed from the stellar performance of many of its equity holdings. These three stocks will make Buffett the most money in 2023.

1. Apple

Other stocks in Berkshire’s portfolio have given higher returns than this Apple This year (AAPL -0.27%). However, there is no doubt that Apple ranks as Buffett’s biggest moneymaker in 2023.

Nearly half of Berkshire’s equity investments are in Apple stock (48.5% to be exact). Shares of the tech giant have risen by more than 50% this year. Apple is on track to generate more than $65 billion in unrealized profits for Berkshire in 2023. As Berkshire’s largest shareholder, this resulted in a tremendous gain in Buffett’s net worth.

There’s no doubt that improving investor sentiment has played a key role in Apple’s impressive year-over-year profits. The company also beat Wall Street earnings estimates in each of its quarterly updates through 2023.

2. American Express

Buffett owns shares American Express (AXP 0.92%) longer than almost any other stock in Berkshire’s portfolio. The financial services company remains one of Buffett’s favorites. Berkshire’s 20.8% stake in Amex makes it the group’s third-largest stake.

Just a few months ago, American Express would not have made our list. However, the stock has rallied since late October and is up more than 20% year to date. That’s enough for Berkshire to make a profit of about $4.7 billion this year.

What provided the much-needed recent catalyst for American Express stock? The company reported better-than-expected Q3 revenue and earnings on October 20, 2023. Amex posted record results on both its top and bottom lines.

3. Moody’s

Many of Berkshire’s other top holdings have declined this year. However, the group’s eighth largest position, the credit rating agency moody’s (MCO -0.65%), a notable exception.

After several months of decline, Moody’s stock began a strong comeback in October. The company’s shares have increased by more than 40% so far. This tremendous profit puts Berkshire in the ballpark of $3 billion in 2023.

Moody’s business is booming. The company reported 15% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter, with earnings per share up 28%. CEO Rob Fauber said this impressive growth “demonstrates the resiliency and relevance of our business and the growing demand for our unique research, data and solutions.”

Are they shopping for the New Year without thinking?

After making Buffett a ton of money in 2023, aren’t Apple, American Express and Moody’s stocks worth buying in the new year? not necessarily. Big winners from one year don’t always carry their momentum into the next year.

Apple’s valuation could be a limiting factor through 2024. The stock currently trades at 30 times expected earnings. Moody’s is even more expensive, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 35. American Express, on the other hand, remains attractively valued with a forward earnings multiple of 14.

But with the economy looking to be in healthy shape, these three stocks could perform well again next year. More importantly, they should all deliver solid long-term returns thanks to their strong underlying businesses.

I wouldn’t go so far as to say that Apple, American Express and Moody’s are blind buys for the new year. However, I think these are not easy choices for long-term investors.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool company The Ascent. Keith Speights holds positions in Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Moody’s. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com