These 3 mega-cap tech companies are cash-generating machines

Companies with strong cash generating capacity boast a highly resilient nature, as they are better equipped to withstand potential economic downturns, take advantage of growth opportunities and provide a sense of security to investors. .

After all, cash is king.

And when it comes to hoarding cash, the mega-cap tech players – Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOGL, and Apple AAPL – fit the criteria nicely. All three stocks have helped lead the market’s rally in 2023, leading to outsized gains. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Apple

Investor favorite Apple has bounced back in a big way in 2023, with its shares rising more than 40% following its latest quarterly results. Regarding the release, Apple beat the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 5% and reported revenue slightly ahead of expectations.

The company generated about $19.4 billion of free cash flow in its latest period.

It’s worth noting that the company’s services revenue has been a source of growth for Apple in recent years, although the iPhone still represents a large share of total sales. The company reported services revenue of $22.3 billion in its latest release, up significantly from the year-ago period and well above the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

As we can see below, Apple has consistently surpassed services revenue expectations recently.

Microsoft

Microsoft shares could gain more than 50% in 2023 from AI mania. Analysts have kept their earnings expectations high for the mega-cap giant in nearly all time frames, helping it land a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The company generated nearly $20.7 billion of free cash flow in its latest quarter, up 22% from the same period last year. As we can see below, MSFT’s cash generating potential has increased well from the 2022 lows.

Additionally, Microsoft is projected to continue growing its top and bottom lines, with its current year estimates suggesting 13% earnings growth on 14% higher sales. And looking ahead to FY20, earnings are projected to grow 14% on 13% revenue growth.

Alphabet

Alphabet has also enjoyed positive price action, with shares rising nearly 50% amid a broader tech shift in 2023. Analysts are particularly bullish on its current fiscal year, with a Zacks Consensus EPS estimate of $5.74, up 13% from the prior year.

The Google parent posted quarterly free cash flow of $22.6 billion in its latest quarter, up 40% from the same period last year. As we can see below, the company’s cash generating capabilities have remained consistent even after the pandemic.

Shares are currently trading at a 23.0X forward earnings multiple (F1), which is below the 24.2X five-year average and five-year high of 39.1X. The stock currently sports a Style Score of “D” for Value.

Companies boasting strong cash generating capabilities can be great investments, as they have plenty of cash to fuel growth, pay dividends, and repay debt with ease.

And as mentioned above, these companies are better equipped to handle an economic downturn, which is undoubtedly a positive thing.

For those seeking cash-generators, the three above – Microsoft MSFT, Apple AAPL, and Alphabet GOOGL – fit the criteria.

