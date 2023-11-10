These 3 industrial stocks with over 3% dividend yields are recommended by Wall Street's most accurate analysts

In times of market turmoil and uncertainty, many investors turn to dividend-paying stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flow and reward shareholders. High dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can check out the latest analyst reviews on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sift through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings, including analyst accuracy. Take a look at the latest high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga’s Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the most accurate analysts’ ratings for three high-yield stocks in the Industrials sector.

Star Bulk Carriers Corporation SBLK

dividend yield: 13.76%

13.76% stifel Analyst Benjamin Nolan maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $30 to $25 on October 19, 2023. The accuracy rate of this analyzer is 68%.

Analyst Benjamin Nolan maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $30 to $25 on October 19, 2023. The accuracy rate of this analyzer is 68%. Jefferies Analyst Omar Nocta reiterated a buy rating with a price target of $22 on August 4, 2023. The accuracy rate of this analyzer is 70%.

Analyst Omar Nocta reiterated a buy rating with a price target of $22 on August 4, 2023. The accuracy rate of this analyzer is 70%. recent news: Star Bulk announced the repurchase of an additional 10 million of its common shares from Oaktree.

Copa Holdings, SA cpa

dividend yield: 3.73%

3.73% raymond james Analyst Sawanti Sith maintained a Strong Buy rating and lowered the price target to $152 from $155 on July 20, 2023. The accuracy rate of this analyzer is 64%.

Analyst Sawanti Sith maintained a Strong Buy rating and lowered the price target to $152 from $155 on July 20, 2023. The accuracy rate of this analyzer is 64%. HSBC Analyst Alexandre Falcao maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $143 to $138 on June 13, 2023. The accuracy rate of this analyzer is 71%.

Analyst Alexandre Falcao maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $143 to $138 on June 13, 2023. The accuracy rate of this analyzer is 71%. recent news: Copa Holdings said it will release third-quarter earnings results on November 15, 2023.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited gnk

dividend yield: 6.94%

6.94% Cephal Analyst Benjamin Nolan maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $23 to $22 on October 19, 2023. The accuracy rate of this analyzer is 68%.

Analyst Benjamin Nolan maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $23 to $22 on October 19, 2023. The accuracy rate of this analyzer is 68%. BTIG Analyst Gregory Lewis maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $22 to $20 on July 21, 2023. The accuracy rate of this analyzer is 70%.

Analyst Gregory Lewis maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $22 to $20 on July 21, 2023. The accuracy rate of this analyzer is 70%. recent news: Genco Shipping & Trading reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the third quarter.

