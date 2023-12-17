These 3 habits of Bill Gates will change the way you read

Bill Gates’ advice to his youth is simple: ‘Read a lot.’

Photo by Christian Benavides

When I started reading Austin Kleon’s first book, I loved his style, simplicity, and storytelling ability.

I remember sitting in Starbucks drinking coffee while the coffee steam blurred my Kindle reader. It was a busy coffee shop, but I was so engrossed in my book that the noise of the coffee shop disappeared into the background as I delved deeper into the book.

I read a little before opening my notebook to take some notes because the book was a manual on being more creative, and I refused to read it if it didn’t teach or entertain me.

I’ve finished my book, taken another sip of my hot coffee by now, and am wondering how Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and other well-known readers read books. I started looking for videos, interviews, or articles that detailed their reading habits.

Today, I want to talk about the reading habits of Bill Gates.

It is a known fact that Gates reads 50 books every year and often carries a bag of books wherever he goes.

When a reporter asked Gates, “What advice would you give to young people who want to make a positive impact on the world?” He replied, ,read a lot.” When the reporter pushed a little harder and asked. “What advice would you give your younger self?” Gates answered a little deeper, “My advice is simple: read a lot and discover a skill you enjoy. For some, that means being great at science or being a great communicator. There are lots of opportunities to do good in the world.”

So, how does Bill Gates read and remember most of what he reads? Let me quickly describe his reading style.

Bill Gates has a rule that commits him to reading for an hour every day and finishing every book he starts.

When Bill Gates decides to read, he dedicates an hour to reading because he believes that you cannot read without being mentally or physically distracted., This one hour…

