These 3 dividend ETFs are a retiree's best friend. The Motley Fool

Retirement should be a stress-free time, but unfortunately that’s not always the case. In addition to working, getting ready for retirement also takes a lot of planning, especially financially. Despite all this, investing is one area where people can relieve some stress.

Investing doesn’t have to be complicated (and doesn’t have to be). Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors can gain a lot of ground with just a few investments. Since you are investing for retirement, it is beneficial to have ETFs that pay dividends because they provide reliable income regardless of stock price fluctuations.

Here are three dividend ETFs that could be great for retirees, offering a mix of income, stability, and diversification – all of which are important for growing retirement portfolios.

1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

The S&P 500 is the US stock market’s benchmark for stock performance and dividend yields. Most people don’t automatically think of dividends when they consider the S&P 500, but its yield is often between 1.5% and 2%. This may not seem like much, but it has worked wonders for the S&P 500 total returns over time.

Invest $10,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY 0.43%) Based on stock price growth when it first began trading in January 1993, it would be worth about $103,000 today. And it’s worth over $184,000 when you consider dividends, which could make a big difference.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is the most popular S&P 500 ETF, with over $434 billion of assets under management. This is a good ETF because it offers diversification (each major sector represented), access to blue chip companies, and a proven long-term track record.

Over the past 15 years, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has delivered an average annual return of over 11.6% and a 13.8% annual total return. There’s no way to tell if it will continue that pace, but even an average 10% annual return is enough to build a nice nest egg with consistency over time.

Since the S&P 500 includes nearly all of America’s industry leaders and most influential companies, an investment in it is essentially an investment in the broader US economy. This is one of the safest long-term investments you can make for retirement.

2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM +0.25%) focuses on large-cap companies that pay above-average dividend yields. Since the ETF focuses on large-cap companies, there is overlap in companies with the S&P 500, but notable tech stocks are swapped out for more dividend-friendly companies.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF regularly has a dividend yield about two to three times higher than the regular S&P 500. Its trailing-12-month dividend yield is just above 3.1%.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF could be a good two-in-one for retirees. You can get the stability and growth potential that comes with S&P 500 and large-cap stocks, as well as above-average dividend payouts.

3. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Part of a complete retirement stock portfolio is to invest in companies outside the US. There’s nothing wrong with focusing on US companies, but you don’t want to limit yourself and not be exposed to the many great companies from around the world.

Investing in international companies is not that easy as factors such as geographical location, political and economic stability and currency exchange rates must be considered. Not that you shouldn’t consider US companies, but it’s a little more complicated with foreign markets. That’s why a comprehensive international ETF should be like this Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS -0.02%) is profitable.

International markets are grouped into developed or emerging markets. Investors view developed foreign markets as having more established financial systems and stable economies. Emerging markets are moving in that direction but are still in the early stages. Both companies are included in the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF, which acts as a one-stop shop for international companies.

Its trailing 12-month dividend yield is 3%, providing retirees with geographic diversification and a good dividend income source.

Stephen Walters has positions in Vanguard Star Funds-Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends the Vanguard Star Funds-Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and the Vanguard Whitehall Funds-Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com