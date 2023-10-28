These 3 cryptocurrencies are making huge profits today

The cryptocurrency market has been trading in a consolidation range since the middle of the week after the price surge began on October 19. However, the three cryptocurrencies continued to post significant gains this Saturday (October 28).

Notably, Thorchain (RUNE), Injective (INJ), and Render (RNDR) demonstrate a continuation of the bullish trend, posting gains of 9.34%, 6.95%, and 6.06%, respectively. Finbold retrieved the mentioned data coinmarketcapThe Top Gainers Index is one of the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours.

Top 24 Hour Gainers in the Top 100 Cryptocurrencies. Source: coinmarketcap

Meanwhile, the CRYPTOCAP index entered a consolidation range between $1.20 trillion and $1.26 trillion with a total market capitalization. Who has created this index? trading view Measures the market cap of all cryptocurrencies.

At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency market cap is in the middle of the mentioned consolidation range at $1.23 trillion.

Total Crypto Market Capitalization Index. Source: trading view

ThorChain (RUNE) Price Analysis

Interestingly, Thorchain is making a comeback after being involved in the controversy a week ago, which also affected its price. With one of its user-friendly interfaces, ThorSwap was forced to comply by censoring some of the transactions involved in the hack.

At press time RUNE is now trading at $2.53, ranked 49th by market cap, and is showing strength in daily price action. More than $113 million was traded in RUNE in the last 24 hours.

RUNE 1-day price chart. Source: Finbold

INJECTION (INJ) Price Analysis

Injective was isolated from the crypto market this week thanks to extraordinary gains over an extended period. Despite being reportedly indexed in the ‘overbought’ zone by high RSI points, this Cosmos protocol continues its uptrend for another day.

At the time of publishing the token INJ is trading at $13.38, which is already $0.02 higher since the “Top Gainers” screenshot shown at the beginning of this report. It also has the highest volume among the three gainers, with over $143 million traded in 24 hours.

INJ 1-day price chart. Source: Finbold

Render (RNDR) Price Analysis

Meanwhile, Rand is one of the top-48 cryptocurrencies by market cap. It is a “distributed GPU rendering network” built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. According to the project description, Render aims to “connect artists and studios in need of GPU computer power with mining partners willing to rent their GPU capabilities.”

At the time of writing, RNDR is trading at $2.35, with injectable volume almost halving. The token recorded an exchange volume of $75 million in the last 24 hours during its daily price increase.

RNDR 1-day price chart. Source: Finbold

In such a volatile market, cryptocurrencies can vary between top gainers and top losers in the blink of an eye. The cryptocurrency field is constantly changing, and different projects make headlines every day.

