These 3 companies are on top in the list of Fortune’s fastest growing companies.

Successfully growing a company amidst economic uncertainty, geopolitics, and pandemic recovery is no small feat. But there are 100 businesses that have risen to the occasion.

LuckThe annual Fastest Growing Companies list released this week highlights 100 organizations with a market capitalization of $4 trillion. Over the last three years they gave shareholders an average annual return of 42%.

In the 38th year of the annual list, industrialists led all sectors with a 108% three-year average annual income growth rate. Here’s a look at the top three companies on the list and the CFOs behind their strategies. These companies are in the industrial sector—and they are all located in the state of Texas.

Builders FirstSource, Inc.

The average age of a company in this year’s ranking is 63 years. But Builders FirstSource, founded in 1998 and headquartered in Irving, earned the No. 1 spot. The supplier of structural building materials and services to home builders generated revenue of $20.9 billion in the four quarters through April 2023 and has a three-year average annual revenue growth rate of 55%. And the company delivered an average annual total return to shareholders of 87% over those three years.

Peter Jackson has been the CFO of Builders FirstSource for the past seven years. Jackson Lennox International, Inc. Builders came to FirstSource from , where he served as Global Refrigeration Segment CFO. Before joining Lennox, Jackson held several financial leadership positions at SPX Corporation, General Electric and Gerber Scientific.

“For full year 2023, we expect the company’s total net sales to be $16.8 billion to $17.8 billion,” Jackson said on the company’s second-quarter 2023 earnings call in August. “As we continue to realize the benefits of our transformed business, we are positioned to achieve revised long-term normalized gross margins of 29% or greater.” Builders FirstSource, No. 172 on the Fortune 500, will report its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 1.

Tesla

Austin-based Elon Musk’s EV company Tesla is ranked No. 2 on its list this year. Among the factors propelling it to the top: Tesla’s earnings per share grew at a three-year average rate of 285% — the third-highest rate of any company on this list.

Zachary Kirkhorn joined Tesla in March 2010 as a senior analyst in finance and was promoted to head of finance in 2019. At the time, Tesla was valued at $50 billion, and today, it is worth approximately $773 billion. He resigned as CFO in August and was replaced by Vaibhav Taneja. Taneja previously served as Tesla’s chief accounting officer since March 2019, and before that he was corporate controller and assistant corporate controller. Before joining Tesla, Taneja worked in various finance and accounting roles at SolarCity Corporation, ranked No. 50 on the Fortune 500.

Taneja will have some work to do to maintain Tesla’s growth. On October 18, the company reported its lowest quarterly earnings per share in two years, at 66 cents, a figure that lagged consensus estimates by 10%. Luck informed of.

McKinney-based Encore Wire earns the No. 3 spot Lucklist of. The electrical equipment company sees revenue of nearly $3 billion in the four quarters through April 2023.

Encore Wire CFO Brett J. Eckert joined the company in September 2019 as vice president of finance and formally assumed the role of CFO in January 2020. Eckert spent the first 22 years of his career with Ernst & Young LLP, where he was a partner for 10 years. Year.

“Since the first quarter of 2020, we have distributed just under $700 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends,” Eckert said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 24. To continue to create long-term value for our shareholders.” He said the company has an “organic growth strategy, a one-location business model, historical and recent reinvestment in the business and our hard-working employees, who are driven by a culture of relentless attention to detail. Inspired.”

You can read the full list here LuckHere are the 100 fastest growing companies.

