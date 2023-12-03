Infoline Tech Group Berhad (KLSE:INFOTECH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to appear on the company’s books to be eligible for dividend payments. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of because any purchases of stock made on or after this date may mean late settlements that are not reflected on the record date. Meaning, you need to buy Infoline Tech Group Berhad shares before December 7th to receive the dividend, which will be paid on December 22nd.

The company’s next dividend payment will be RM0.0094 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.023 per share. Based on the last year’s worth of payments, Infoline Tech Group Berhad stock has a trailing yield of about 2.8% on the current share price of MYR0.83. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long-term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and whether the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company earnings, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Infoline Tech Group Berhad is paying an acceptable 57% of its profit, which is a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is usually more important than profit when assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check whether the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 41% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It’s encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don’t decline significantly.

Are earnings and dividends growing?

Businesses with declining earnings are difficult from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is cut, expect the stock to sell off heavily at that very moment. Infoline Tech Group Berhad’s earnings have fallen faster than Wile E Coyote’s plans to trap the Road Runner; There has been a tremendous decline of 57% per year over the last five years.

Unfortunately Infoline Tech Group Berhad has only been paying dividends for a year or two, so it’s not worth digging into the history.

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Infoline Tech Group Berhad? The payout ratio is within a reasonable range, which means the dividend may be sustainable. However, the decline in earnings is a serious concern, and could pose a threat to the dividend in the future. It might be worth researching whether the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but right now we’re not bullish on its dividend prospects.

So if you want to do more research on Infoline Tech Group Berhad, you might find it worthwhile to know the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Infoline Tech Group Berhad And before buying any share you should know about them.

