1. Flavored yogurt Don’t be mistaken: oftentimes, yogurt makes one of the healthiest breakfast foods around. However, sweetened, flavored varieties present an issue. It’s no secret that consuming too much sugar can lead to a range of health issues, and flavored yogurt could be packing a surprising amount of it into your daily diet. “Excessive sugar consumption, even in the morning, can lead to insulin spikes, promoting fat storage and potentially impairing metabolic function over time,” Richards warns. “Moreover, some flavored yogurts may lack the fiber necessary for sustained energy, causing a rapid rise and fall in blood sugar levels, which can affect metabolism negatively.” Yikes!

Fortunately, there are tons of healthy yogurts that taste great, too. Plain Greek yogurt, for example, is packed with health benefits. “Opting for plain, low-sugar yogurt or incorporating additional fiber and protein sources into the breakfast may help mitigate these potential metabolic effects, ensuring a balanced and nourishing start to the day,” Richards says. Nanavati seconds this, recommending that you “sweeten plain yogurt with natural sweeteners like fruits or honey if desired.” Perfect!

2. Store-bought fruit smoothies Smoothies are often seen as one of the healthiest breakfast options out there—and this isn’t necessarily false. When you throw the right ingredients into your blender and steer clear of refined sugar, preparing your own smoothie can be a great way to support healthy weight loss. However, store-bought smoothies often present a different story. Nanavati warns that sweetened fruit smoothies can lead to a slower metabolism and weight gain. If you take a quick look at the nutrition label of most of the popular smoothie brands, you’ll find on store shelves will reveal a shocking amount of calories and harmful ingredients. Oftentimes, they’re loaded with sugar. Consuming this first thing in the morning could spike your blood sugar, trigger insulin resistance, and potentially result in metabolic issues that ultimately lead to extra pounds.