These 2 Stocks Are About to Climb: Are They a Buy? , The Motley Fool

Shares of relatively small biotech companies often soar when they get positive news from regulators, and that’s exactly what happened. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL 1.18%) and bluebird bio (Blue -3.93%) Waiting. Both companies are expected to get major approvals in the coming months, which could deal a blow to their share prices.

However, while short-term pops are great, investors will want to know if these biotechs can perform well over the long term. So regardless of their near-term potential, are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Bluebird Bio likely to deliver higher returns over the next five years and beyond?

1. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotech that has made a significant breakthrough. It could overtake larger competitors in the industry and become the first to launch an approved therapy for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This is a condition that causes abnormal accumulation of fat in the liver of patients, leading to lesions and other problems.

Obesity is one of the main risk factors. Madrigal submitted an application for its potential NASH therapy, resmetirom, to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for review in July. The regulator must decide by March 14 whether to approve the drug or not. It goes without saying that for a clinical-stage company, finally bringing a product to market is a game-changer. But unlike many small biotechs, Madrigal didn’t target a rare disease with a small patient population.

The potential for the NASH market is vast. Although estimates vary, analysts at Vantage Market Research estimate the NASH treatment sector will be worth $108.4 billion by 2030. If it receives FDA approval next year as expected, resmetin sales could grow rapidly. It produced solid results in mid- and late-stage clinical trials.

However, this alone doesn’t make Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares a slam dunk. First, there is always the risk that some unexpected regulatory setback (including manufacturing or labeling problems) will delay the approval of a resmetin. If such an event occurs, Madrigal’s shares are likely to decline.

Second, even if that doesn’t happen, several other companies should bring NASH treatments to market soon after Madrigal’s arrival. Large drug manufacturers benefit from greater funding, established collaborations with other healthcare industry players, and larger numbers of sales representatives. These are all advantages when it comes time to launch a product, giving them a faster ramp-up and broader reach than smaller players like Madrigal.

What do Madrigal’s financials look like? not too bad. It ended the third quarter with $232.4 million in cash and equivalents, compared with $358.8 million by the end of 2022. However, since then, it has conducted a secondary stock offering that raised net proceeds of $472 million.

Still, Madrigal’s market capitalization of nearly $4 billion seems a bit high for a clinical-stage biotech, even one this promising. It may be worth considering nibbling on the stock, but investors should be advised that even with a major catalyst on the way, the road ahead could be tough for shareholders in this biotech.

2. Bluebird Bio

Bluebird Bio is a small-cap gene-editing specialist with two products on the market. The first is Zynteglo, which treats the rare blood disease beta-thalassemia. The second is Skysona, which is a therapy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare neurodegenerative disease. Bluebird Bio may be about to expand its lineup. The FDA is currently considering Lavo-CL for approval.

Lovo-Cell could get the green light to treat patients with sickle cell disease, another rare blood disorder, as early as this month. This approval will mean a lot to Bluebird Bio. While Zynteglo and Skysona’s combined target market is a maximum of 1,540 patients in the US, Lovo-Cell will aim for 10 times that, about 20,000.

Additionally, Bluebird Bio has set the list price for Zynteglo at $2.8 million per treatment course, and priced Skysona at $3 million. We don’t yet know how much it will charge for Lovo-CL (assuming it’s approved), but one thing is certain: It will be more than $1 million for a one-time therapy. In other words, there could be a massive opportunity in the market for Bluebird Bio, so its shares could surge after the approval of its gene-editing therapy. But can Bluebird Bio be purchased from it?

Consider a few things. The company will almost certainly have to share this market from the start with Axa-CL, a competing gene-editing treatment for sickle cell disease (which also targets beta-thalassemia). Was developed by the team of Exa-cel Vertex Pharmaceuticals And CRISPR Therapeutics, It has not yet been greenlighted in the US, but was recently approved in the UK as Casgavy.

It’s hard to know how this fight will shape up, and it’s especially challenging for Bluebird Bio, a small-cap biotech that is consistently unprofitable. If the company can gain a good share of the sickle cell disease market, it could deliver above-average returns, but if it fails to do so, Bluebird Bio shares may not be worth much in five years. Interested investors should remember this before initiating a (hopefully short) position in this biotech stock.

Source: www.fool.com