Excitement about a possible return to the bull market has been building for several months. Still the indices are like popular Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI -0.86% ) has not been able to maintain upward momentum recently, and some investors are not convinced that the worst for the market is behind them.

When any of the 30 companies that make up the Dow Jones Industrials reports its latest financial results, it has the potential to move the entire market. On Tuesday morning both… johnson and johnson (JNJ 0.45%) and Goldman Sachs (GS 0.29%) gave investors its quarterly report for the third quarter. Wall Street analysts conducted a thorough investigation of those reports, and here are some takeaways from the results.

Johnson & Johnson begins a new chapter of its story

Johnson & Johnson’s Q3 report looked very different for longtime shareholders compared to previous quarterly filings. This comes as the healthcare group has taken a significant step to simplify its business structure and focus on its best opportunities for long-term growth.

Earlier this year, Johnson & Johnson spun off its consumer health segment into a separate company. It then launched an initial public offering (IPO) of the entity calling for new business. kenview (KVUE -0.50%). For a time, Johnson & Johnson still owned almost all of Kenview’s shares, but it later conducted an exchange offer, requiring J&J shareholders to accept Kenview shares in exchange for their J&J holdings. Was invited. As a result of those actions, Johnson & Johnson now owns only a small stake in Kenview.

Due to the divestiture of the majority stake in Kenview, Johnson & Johnson’s financial results included only its pharmaceutical and medical device business. Pharmaceuticals have largely driven J&J’s growth over the past several years, though success on the medical device front has also contributed to the healthcare giant’s overall prospects.

Overall, Johnson & Johnson managed to post modest gains in revenue and profits in the third quarter. Some of its cancer treatments have been among the top performers in the pharmaceutical segment, while an impressive pipeline of candidate drugs and medical devices is giving investors confidence in J&J’s future. Despite some short-term declines immediately following the report, the long-term argument in Johnson & Johnson’s favor remains intact.

Goldman Sachs fails to see big rebound

Goldman Sachs shares have been going through a tough time for some time. The Wall Street investment banking giant has seen its stock price decline since the beginning of 2023. Despite ongoing concerns about the state of the banking industry, Goldman investors were hopeful that renewed activity in the IPO market could spur a return to more normal levels. Its main business is. Yet it did not pan out the way most people expected.

According to the report, expectations from Goldman were not that high. Most investors were prepared to see the bank’s revenue weaken compared to the year-ago period, and earnings per share were expected to decline by about a third. This is largely in line with what happened, with Goldman reporting a 1% decline in sales and a 33% decline in net income.

Yet the main question for Goldman’s long-term future is still whether the slowdown in deal-making is finally coming to an end. The bear market in 2022 prompted many privately held companies to delay initial public offerings in search of better valuations at some point in the future. 2023 sees more IPOs and some major mergers and acquisitions, but high interest rates are still placing limits on the volume of Goldman clients.

Once Goldman’s investment banking business begins to recover, it will be a critical point in the business cycle on Wall Street. The resulting positive sentiment could make market participants more excited about investing in general and fuel a new wave of risk-taking that could push stock markets even higher — and perhaps eventually hit those all-time records. Can challenge. However, until this becomes more clearly visible, Wall Street may continue to have bad weeks like this week.

