These 2 cryptos are set to break presales records – here’s why – CaptainAltCoin

How can one know which crypto token is going to be a big hit in the market? Well, you can go through the difficult process of looking at all the data and guessing yourself – or you can leave it to us!

We have put forward Meme Kombat (MK) and Telegram Casino (TGC) as two projects that deserve your attention and demand further review. Both of them have interesting premises and are proving to be huge hits among investors in the crypto sector. Why is this the case?

That’s what we explain here along with information about their respective presales. Get ready because you are about to see two of the most exciting projects to hit the crypto market in recent times.

Meme Kombat marries meme entertainment with awards

Meme Kombat (MK) The project is developing a platform for gaming and meme enthusiasts. It has features like active betting and passive betting, which open up multiple avenues to earn rewards. It is a boon for those individuals who have a strong inclination towards gaming.

The central focus of this platform is memes, which is why it is appropriately named Meme Kombat. In the inaugural season, 11 unique memes will compete for the title of Top Meme. With future seasons, many new features and opportunities for earning may be introduced. As a result, the project is well positioned to deliver rewards while ensuring continued engagement into the future.

Meme Kombat has raised nearly $600,000, which is especially notable considering the presale recently began. The MK token is currently valued at $1.667 and can be obtained using ETH or USDT. This appears to present an excellent opportunity, given that the project introduces a truly innovative concept into the crypto and gaming sphere. At its current pace, this project won’t be available for much longer.

During the presale, investors can still stake in the project with an impressive APY of 112%. This means you don’t have to wait for the battle feature to launch. Simply get MK tokens during the presale and stake them in the Meme Kombat arena – it’s that simple.

The Meme Kombat presale has generated a surge of investor interest, indicating strong enthusiasm for this type of project. The MK Token presale allocates 50% of the total supply, with 30% designated for staking and battle rewards. Additionally, 10% each is set aside for DEX liquidity and community rewards. The team places significant emphasis on ensuring that the community receives adequate rewards, which justifies this large allocation.

The platform is set to launch soon, with Season 1, battles, staking, and a range of other features to be unveiled with the launch. Season 2 is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2023, which will include new battle formats, rewards, and opportunities. As we move into 2024, the team is actively exploring potential additions such as new game modes and partnerships.

Telegram Casino is proving to be a huge success

One project that stands out significantly in the crypto casino sector is Telegram Casino (TGC), which has rapidly attracted a lot of attention since its launch. In recent years, both crypto casinos and online casinos in general have been experiencing remarkable growth. It is clear that there is substantial demand for them, and investors are showing keen interest in the new token.

Known as “an ecosystem that continually rewards its players through the power of TGC”, its importance is underlined by the global valuation of the online casino market, which stands at $263.3 billion. The demand for such a project is evident in the presale, which has gotten off to an impressive start, garnering thousands of attendees.

What sets Telegram Casino apart is that it operates as an online, mobile-accessible and anonymous casino. No KYC or wallet required; Only money is needed to start the game. Additionally, there is a generous cashback of 25% on all losses when staking with TGC tokens.

The core of the project’s ecosystem, the TGC token, has already raised nearly $1.3 million in funding, bringing it close to its $1 million goal. Given this rapid development, investors are advised to act immediately. The current price of the TGC token is $0.125, which is in line with its listing price. The price will go up in just a day, so get in on it quickly.

It is worth mentioning that there are special prizes on offer, including the chance to receive an exclusive NFT. For investments over $5000, rewards are available after launch. Additionally, a 40% burn mechanism is in place to increase prices. Tokens received during the presale can be staked immediately, with an APY of approximately 395%.

conclusion

Telegram Casino and Meme Kombat have emerged as remarkably attractive tokens in the current market scenario. The significant surge in activity during their presales emphasizes the strong demand from investors for these types of projects. Given the substantial level of interest, it is recommended to take quick action to secure your position before it potentially reaches full potential.

Disclaimer: We advise readers to do their own research before interacting with any particular company. The information provided is not financial or legal advice. Neither CaptainAltCoin nor any third party makes a recommendation to buy or sell any financial product. Investing in crypto assets is high risk; Consider the possibility of loss. CaptainAltCoin is not liable for any damages or losses caused by using or relying on this material.

CaptainAltCoin writers and guest post authors may or may not have a vested interest in any projects and businesses mentioned. Any content on CaptainAltCoin does not constitute investment advice nor is it a replacement for the advice of a certified financial planner. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of CaptainAltCoin.com.

