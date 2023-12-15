These 10 sustainable home technologies will change the way we live

3/10

sustainable building materials

Beyond concrete, there are myriad innovative construction materials in development. Researchers at the University of Colorado have also developed an insulating gel using cellulose nanofibers from wood pulp. This transparent wood product can be retrofitted between existing window panes to make them more energy efficient.

Additionally, Swedish scientists at the Royal Institute of Technology have recently discovered how to mix lemon peel and coconut extract into wood, creating a sustainable material that is able to store heat during the day and release it at night. Is able to issue.

It also changes the “Thermal Energy Battery” transparency. On sunny, hot days, it absorbs heat and becomes clean. Then when it cools down at night, it releases its stored heat and provides privacy.

AI Home Energy Audit

Artificial intelligence is stepping up to make home energy-efficiency retrofits easier. New algorithms developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom can detect where they are needed most with 80% accuracy.

Once this technology becomes widely available, it will be easier for homeowners to prioritize ways to reduce their carbon emissions, especially in older or more complex homes. It can also be combined with video street view so that city planners and policy makers can create more effective neighborhood decarbonization plans.

electrical equipment

As early as 2024, silicon chips with solid-state technology will begin to be available in electrical components such as LED lighting, outlets and breakers. This technology makes homes more energy-efficient, programmable, and safe, as it prevents electrical arcs that can cause fires.

“We’re finally seeing some of the older, flabbergasting areas of our home tech undergo a rapid-fire upgrade,” says Thar Casey, founder and CEO of AmberSemi. “The result is a level of awareness and control of the environment, human presence and electricity throughout the building not seen today.”

Additionally, a group at Duke University figured out how to print reusable transistors for devices like TVs and phones, so they can be more easily reused and recycled. This would be a huge stability leap from today’s thin-film transistor printing. The latter require clean rooms, expensive equipment, large amounts of energy and water, and environmentally harmful inks, solvents, and other chemicals.

