Thermoplastic polyurethane market will reach US$4.59 billion

Global thermoplastic polyurethane market the size was US$2.42 billion Expected to increase further in 2022 US$2.53 billion in 2023 US$4.59 billion A in 2030 CAGR of 8.9% During the forecast period.

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is an emulsion that is processed using traditional methods including injection molding, compression molding, and extrusion. TPU is ideal for soft engineering and hard rubber thermoplastics products due to its flexibility. The increasing demand for biodegradable and flexible plastics in the footwear industry will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ It is mentioned in a report titled, ,Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market, 2023-2030,

List of Key Players Present in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Report:

AlphaGari (America)

Kent Elastomer Products (US)

American Polyfilm, Inc. (US)

Antec Polymers (Belgium)

BASF SE (Germany)

Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

COIM Group (Italy)

American Polyfilm Inc. (US)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Scope and divisions of the report:

report properties Description forecast period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 8.9% 2030 price projection US$4.59 billion Market size in 2022 US$2.53 billion historical data 2019-2021 number of pages 250 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends segments covered by type

by application

by region Area covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Growth Drivers Increasing adoption of polyester in applications to drive growth of polyester segment Growing TPU demand from footwear industry to aid market growth

Section:

Increasing adoption of polyester in applications to drive growth of polyester segment.

By type, the market has been divided into polyester, polyether, polycaprolactone and others. Polyester type segment is expected to gain the highest thermoplastic polyurethane market share in 2022 due to its increasing acceptability in various applications.

Growing preference of thermoplastic polyurethane products in automotive components drives growth of automotive segment

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, construction, engineering, footwear, hose & tubing, wire & cable and others. The automotive segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing preference for TPU products in various automotive components, such as rocker panels, ditch covers, cladding and body side trim.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Covid-19 impact

Market growth hampered by increased government restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the thermoplastic polyurethane market. Increased government restrictions during the pandemic halted TPU production. Production in many end-use industries was severely disrupted due to the closure of assembly plants globally. Post-pandemic, demand for TPU is projected to stabilize due to supportive policies introduced by governments.

Report Coverage-

The report offers:

Key growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insight into regional development.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

drivers and restrictions

Growing TPU demand from footwear industry to aid market growth

The increasing demand for TPU, which provides excellent slip and abrasion resistance, drives the market growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for running shoes due to rising health awareness and higher disposable income is driving the consumption of footwear, further boosting the growth of the thermoplastic polyurethane market during the forecast period.

However, shortage of skilled workers and large machinery may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

regional insight

Growing need for high-performance materials to drive market growth in Asia Pacific region

The Asia Pacific market was expected to contribute US$1.40 billion in 2022. This growth was attributed to the region’s growing need for high-performance materials, high growth and development, population expansion and industry consolidation.

Increasing demand for polyester-based products in the electronics industry will drive the growth of the thermoplastic polyurethane market in North America during the forecast period. Increasing demand for footwear due to rising disposable income is also driving the market growth in the region.

competitive landscape

Increasing focus of major players on capacity expansion to drive market growth

The thermoplastic polyurethane market includes several major players, such as BASF SE, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, and Lubrizol Corporation. The increasing focus of these key market players on capacity expansion and their large geographical presence will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction scope of research market segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and assumptions

executive Summary

market dynamics market driver market restrictions market opportunities

key insights Key Emerging Trends – For Key Sectors Major developments: Capacity expansion, acquisitions, partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancements Insights on the regulatory landscape porter’s five forces analysis

Qualitative Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Supply Chain Analysis and Challenges due to COVID-19 Steps taken by government/companies to overcome this impact Potential challenges and opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Main findings/summary By Type (Value/Quantity) polyester polyether polycaprolactone Other By Application (Price/Quantity) automotive Construction engineering Shoes hose and tubing cable wire Treatment Synthetic Leather Other By region (value/quantity) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Major Industry Development

February 2023 – Covestro AG plans to build its largest thermoplastic polyurethane manufacturing plant in Zhuhai, south China. The company will complete the expansion in three phases, one of which will be finished in late 2025. After completion, the plant will have a total annual capacity of 20,000 tonnes of TPU manufacturing capacity.

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Targeting to reach US$39,424.6 million by 2027; Fortune Business Insights™ Says Increasing Technological Advancements Will Drive Demand

