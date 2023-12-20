VANCOUVER, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global thermally conductive plastics market According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, the size was US$121.0 million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The increasing use of thermally conductive plastics in the oil and gas (O&G) industry is a major factor driving the growth in market revenue. Thermally conductive polymers are widely used in production and everyday life due to their flexibility, light weight, excellent chemical stability and low cost, which can replace metals, traditional plastics and ceramics for heat-sensitive applications. . Introduction of silica into the cement mix modifies the silica-to-calcium ratio, thereby increasing the stability of the cement while preserving its permeability and physical strength even when subjected to high temperatures of up to 110 °C. Grounded silica is used specifically for grading G and H well cement, and is also used to adjust slurry density, replacing materials such as ilmenite, barite or coal powder. In fact, about one-third of the cement used in these operations contains thermally conductive plastics. Furthermore, increasing demand for O&G products due to increasing energy and fuel requirements is another major factor driving the revenue growth of the market.

However, health concerns related to exposure to respirable silica dust is a major factor that may restrain the revenue growth of the market. While silica is a common ingredient in a variety of products including paints, coatings, adhesives, glass, and rubber tires, prolonged exposure to these products poses significant risks. Approximately 2.5 million workers worldwide are exposed to thermally conductive plastics and other silica forms. Processing of siliceous rocks produces respirable dust, which poses serious health hazards if inhaled. Inhaling and inhaling fine silica particles can cause a condition called silicosis, an incurable lung disease that can result in permanent disability or even death. People with silicosis also have an increased risk of developing pulmonary tuberculosis.

report Description outcome Market size in 2022 US$121.0 million Volume units in 2022 XX units CAGR (2023-2032) 16.3% Revenue forecast till 2032 US$542.9 million base year for estimation 2022 historical data 2019-2021 forecast period 2023-2032 quantitative units Revenue in US$ million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Trends segments covered Types, end uses and areas regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa country scope US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa Profile of Major Companies Celanese Corporation, DSM, Sabic, BASF SE, DuPont, LANXESS, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Amercoplastics, Toray Industries, Inc., and Kaneka Corporation scope of customization 10 hours free customization and expert consultation

Major companies and competitive landscape

The global thermally conductive plastics market is highly fragmented, with several large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of the market revenue. Key players are implementing various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing and introducing more effective thermally conductive plastic solutions in the market. Some of the key players included in the global thermally conductive plastics market report are:

strategic development

On November 6, 2023, Imerys officially launched its newest talc processing plant in Wuhu, China, focusing on the manufacturing of high-value specialty talcs dedicated to the automotive polymer market. The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent customers and government officials. This new talc processing facility represents Imery’s most ambitious investment initiative in the region in recent years. It produces Imery’s engineered talcs, including high aspect ratio, ultrafine and micro-lamellar talcs, under brand names such as HAR, JetFine and Steamic. These talcs are specifically formulated to enhance the mechanical performance of talc-reinforced plastic automotive components, which are increasingly replacing metal parts in modern vehicles.

Some highlights of the report

Polyamide segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global thermally conductive plastics market in 2022. This is because thermally conductive plastics based on polyamides provide better thermal conductivity than traditional polyamides, making them suitable for applications where effective heat dissipation is essential. These materials are naturally lightweight, and when thermal conductive fillers are included, the resulting composite maintains a favorable strength-to-weight ratio.

The automotive segment is expected to register a consistently rapid revenue growth rate in the global thermally conductive plastics market during the forecast period due to the rapid advancements in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs). The growing demand for thermally conductive plastics is attributed to their versatility in designing three-dimensional (3D) components, reducing weight, and serving as heat sinks for automotive LED lighting systems, thereby replacing traditional mechanical components. is taken. Additionally, the use of computer-aided simulation for component redesign can even surpass the thermal management capabilities of die-cast aluminum. In the context of EV batteries, thermally conductive polycarbonate enables the creation of inventive cooling cell holders. ,

North America was expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global thermally conductive plastics market in 2022. This is due to increasing strategic initiatives and funding for product design and development of thermally conductive plastics, the emergence of major startup companies, and the rapid adoption of thermally conductive plastics. applications, especially in the US and Canada. For example, on July 26, 2022, Dow has collaborated with BSB Nanotechnology Joint Stock Company, a pioneer in formulating high-quality silica derived from rice husk, a sustainable byproduct of rice processing. This rice bran-based material is used in various areas of the personal care industry. This partnership serves to accelerate Dow’s dedication to bio-based products. The newest ingredient, marketed by Dow as EcoSmooth Rice Husk Cosmetic Powder, brings optical benefits and provides consumers with a distinctive sensory experience in skin care, hair care and color cosmetics.

Sections included in the report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global thermally conductive plastics market based on type, end use and region:

Type Outlook ( Revenue, USD million , 2019-2032) polyamide polycarbonate Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Polyetherimide (PEI) polysulfone Other

End-use outlook (revenue, USD million; 2019-2032) Electrical & Electronics automotive industrial Health care aerospace telecommunication Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2019-2032) North America We Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy spain benelux rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America brazil rest of latam Middle East and Africa Saudi Arab United Arab Emirates South Africa turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



