There's still time to claim your stimulus check

The IRS has issued a reminder for people who may be entitled to the Recovery Rebate Credit to file a tax return and claim their money before the deadline.

I know what you’re thinking: Wasn’t that a long time ago? Yes.

background

In March 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act—or CARES Act—provided an Economic Impact Payment—or EIP—of up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per eligible child under 17 for eligible individuals . Individuals with an adjusted gross income (AGI) over $75,000 ($150,000 for married couples filing joint returns).

The Tax Relief Act of 2020, enacted in late December 2020, authorizes additional payments of up to $600 per adult for eligible individuals and up to $600 for each eligible child under 17. The AGI thresholds at which payments began to decline were the same as those under the CARES Act.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, enacted in early March 2021, provides an EIP of up to $1,400 for eligible individuals or $2,800 for married couples filing jointly, plus one eligible dependent, including adult dependents. Offers $1,400.

current credit

Most people received their EIPs, commonly known as stimulus checks, in 2020 and 2021. Those who did not receive checks, or received the incorrect amount, can claim them by filing a tax return and claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit.

If you missed the start, there’s still time: The deadlines for filing returns and claiming the 2020 and 2021 credits are May 17, 2024, and April 15, 2025, respectively. This is because the 2020 credit would have been claimed on returns filed in 2021, and the 2021 credit would have been claimed on returns filed in 2022. You usually have three years from the due date to claim a refund. This means you still have a little extra time to claim your refund if you haven’t filed a return in 2021 or 2022.

You can’t claim the credit if you don’t file. It is important to note that:

Anyone who did not receive the full amount of both stimulus checks should include the amount received before any offsets when they file. This includes those taxpayers who did not get the appropriate amount for their dependents.

The stimulus check will not reduce the amount of your refund.

Stimulus checks are not taxable.

If you need help remembering whether you filed or received a credit (no judging!), you can check your IRS online account.

Eligibility

Generally, to claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, a person must:

Have been a US citizen or US resident alien in 2020;

Have not been a dependent of any other taxpayer as of 2020; And

Have a Social Security number issued before the tax return due date that is valid for employment in the US

Generally, to claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, a person must:

Have been a US citizen or US resident alien in 2021;

Are not a dependent of any other taxpayer for 2021; And

Have a Social Security number issued by the tax return due date, claim a dependent who has a Social Security number issued by the tax return due date, or claim a dependent with an adoption taxpayer identification number .

claim credit

You can file your return electronically – tax software will help you locate your Recovery Rebate Credit – and receive your refund via direct deposit.

There is no penalty for refund on tax returns filed after the due date.

If you didn’t file because you were concerned about how it might affect your benefits, you should know that the credit is taken into account as income when determining eligibility for federal benefits such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SSI), and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Cannot be counted as. SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Additionally, claiming the credit will not affect your immigration status or your ability to receive a green card or immigration benefits.

Help

You can find tax forms and instructions for filing your past due return online, or order them by calling 800-TAX-FORMS (1.800.829.3676) or 1.800.829.4059 for TTY/TDD.

Once you’ve filed, be prepared to wait: The IRS says it takes about six weeks to accurately process past due tax returns.

If you need help, you can also find free personal tax preparation assistance nationwide through volunteer income tax assistance and tax counseling programs for the elderly. If you need to find a location near you, use the Vita Locator tool or call 1.800.906.9887.

Source: www.forbes.com