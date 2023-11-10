There’s over 30 years between these amazing before and after photos.

Chris Porsz was tired of studying sociology.

As a university student in the 1970s, he found discussions of economics and statistics completely mind-numbing. So, he says, instead, he wandered the streets of his hometown of Peterborough, England, with a camera in hand, photographing the people he met and listening to their stories. For him it was a much better way of understanding the world.

He was always on the lookout for the most eccentric people, no matter who stood out from the crowd. Sometimes he would take a picture of the person and leave. At other times he would have long conversations with these strangers.

But ultimately, life moved on and so did he. He fell in love with photography. “Those photographs gathered dust for 25 years,” he says.

Then, a few years ago, Porsz found those 30 to 40-year-old photos and sent them to his local newspaper for publication.

Chris Porsch and his camera.

And remarkably, people started recognizing a much younger version of her in her shots. “It was a light-bulb moment,” he says of the first time someone wrote to him about one of his photos.

Eventually, he became curious about the people he had photographed all those years ago, and decided he would try to find some of them. This won’t be easy – the photos were taken a long time ago, and Porsz didn’t have the names or contact information of many of the people in them.

But he found some of them, sometimes in extraordinary ways. “Some were pure million-to-one coincidences,” he says.

Like when he went out on a call at 3 in the morning (he’s a paramedic these days) and the man he went there to get treated recognized him as the photographer who had clicked his picture so many years ago. On another call, he asked a local shopkeeper if he recognized any of the items in the photographs. He has done.

Once Porsz started posting about the project online – he calls these “reunions” – it became easier and easier to reconnect with his former subjects.

Many were keen to recreate as many of the old scenes as possible, such as Laila Gordon, who originally photographed Porsz drinking milk in 1983.

Version of the baby drinking milk.

Adults also enjoy milk.

Other groups like these schoolgirls had become out of touch. The “reunion,” quite literally, brought them back together.

Schoolgirls posing for photos.

The adult versions make time for group photos.

Porsz says his subjects, like this wild-haired couple, were strangers to him 30 years ago. He now considers many of them friends.

Pink hair and mohawk.

The color has extended to the sleeves.

In total, Porsz has collected more than 130 before-and-after articles in his new book.

The response to Porsz’s work was greater than he had ever imagined.

He has personally heard from people around the world who have been inspired by his project and want to try recreating it themselves. But other than that, he just hopes it brings a little warmth and happiness to people who watch it.

“Making people smile is important to me with my photography,” he says. “Because there is so much sadness in the world.”

And while the project has just ended, don’t consider the possibility of a “Reunion Part 2” somewhere.

“I’d love to meet these people when I’m 94 in 2046,” Porsz says.

This article was originally published on 11.30.16

