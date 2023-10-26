There’s no way for Sam Bankman-Fried to ‘fuck off’ prosecutors: Scaramucci

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci said Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried would be no match for government prosecutors who would blow holes in his defense if he took the stand in his criminal trial.

In an interview on CNBC’s Last Call on October 25, Scaramucci said that United States Department of Justice prosecutors would “point out all the contradictions” they believe Bankman-Fried made, which ” “Will add years to his sentence.”

“He will be skinned alive; There is no way to escape. He thinks he’s going to trick the prosecutors, but they’re very, very good at this thing.

Scaramucci believed there was a “complete revision of history” on Bankman-Fried, as about a year earlier he had been thought of as “an affable idiot who was going to give away all his money”, but FTX Testimony from former U.S. officials revealed that “there was malice there.”

“He thought he was going to take that money, and he was smart enough that he would trade out of the market and put the money back in and become a half-trillionaire, but it never works out that way,” he said. . ,

In September 2022, FTX Ventures acquired a 30% stake in Skybridge, which Scaramucci is trying to buy back from the now-bankrupt company.

Scaramucci (second from left), Bankman-Fried (second from right) and Kevin O’Leary (first from right) dining at the New York conference. Source: Salt

In January, he told Cointelegraph that he thought Bankman-Fried was “the Mark Zuckerberg of crypto” before allegations surfaced that the former FTX CEO misused client funds.

On CNBC, Scaramucci said that he took Bankman-Fried to the heads of state, about which he was now “embarrassed”, but at the time, he saw “a smart person who had good intentions.”

“He’s going to be nailed to the stand here,” Scaramucci said. “This is a very bad move for him.”

