There's no shortage of Christmas trees this year, but don't expect any red-tag deals

New York CNN –

With Thanksgiving over, the search for a Christmas tree continues for many families looking to find the perfect Fraser Fir or Pine for their homes this year.

But spending on an actual Christmas tree is just another expense for families to add to their holiday budget at a time when inflation remains a serious problem, keeping prices for various products and services high.

As far as trees are concerned, the farms are hopeful that there will be adequate supply of trees this year. Depending on the variety and location, it typically takes eight to 10 years to grow a Christmas tree, according to the National Christmas Tree Association, a trade group representing growers.

“I haven’t heard of any community in America where people haven’t been able to get a Christmas tree, and I don’t expect that to be the case this year,” said Tim O’Connor, executive director of National Christmas. Tree association.

Still, O’Connor said the farms are making do with a limited, but ample supply of trees. “This has been the situation since 2016. developed [in trees] It is coming but it is not ready for harvesting yet,” he said.

At the farm level, growers said they will charge their commercial customers more for bulk tree inventory, but the increase will be much smaller than last year.

The Real Christmas Tree Board, an industry trade group, surveyed 49 wholesale growers of Christmas trees, who collectively are responsible for two-thirds of the nation’s tree supply, about their outlook for the holiday season in September.

They found that 25% of farms supplying trees this year expect wholesale prices charged to retailers to increase by 5% to 15%, which is significantly lower than 71% of farms did the same year.

Just under half, or 48%, of farms said they would increase their wholesale prices by less than 5% this year, while 27% of farms said they would not increase prices at all.

“The initial wholesale price is going to be much more controlled this year than last year. And that’s because the supply is looking good,” said Marsha Gray, executive director of the Real Christmas Tree Board.

“What impacted those prices last year were input costs for growers, labor, fertilizer, fuel,” Gray said. “Everything you and I are dealing with, they’re dealing with, but on a much larger scale. I think this has provided some relief to the producers. We are still seeing inflation in our industry but at a much lower growth.

And farms, he said, have likely opted to absorb the increases in business costs rather than passing them on to their retail customers.

For the end buyer, however, it is difficult to predict whether the price of trees will be lower than last year, because stores that buy trees in bulk from farms have the freedom to decide whether they want to sell them to their customers. Want to pass on any savings in wholesale pricing?

“A few years ago we realized that we couldn’t talk about retail prices because every retailer, whether it’s a major retail chain, or a garden center or a small outlet, prices trees based on their overhead costs and how The price is going to be decided differently. They have a lot of trees,” she said.

“Last year, the average retail price of a Christmas tree was $80. That’s up from $70 last year,” O’Connor said, adding that the increase was due to inflation. “Inflation has been low this year so any price increases are likely to be modest.”

Lauren Segedin, director of operations for Chimney Pond Farms in Glenville, North Carolina, said her farm is “doing as much as we can to absorb the cost increases so they don’t get passed on to our customers.”

“Families are already facing a significant financial impact and we want to give them a memorable Christmas,” he said.

The farm is spread over 70 acres of Fraser fir trees. There are more than 20,000 trees on its land, with about 4,000 harvested each year and 5,000 planted annually.

“Just in the last year, the price of everything Have increased by 5% to 10% – labor, fertilizer, equipment, fuel,” Segedin said. The farm is a wholesale supplier and also hosts selection and cutting events for families to come to the farm, select their tree, and take it with them.

“There is only so much supply of trees each year,” he said. So to increase income amid rising costs, the farm has looked to create costs elsewhere.

“We are also a wedding venue,” she said. “We’re trying to recoup some of the costs by offering these other experiences.”

Source: www.bing.com