There's a new theory that Adam Neumann will buy back WeWork

WeWork filed for bankruptcy this week, but will continue to operate.

Ousted CEO Adam Neumann released a statement saying it was “hard to watch this from the sidelines.”

Sources told the newcomer they believe he will attempt to buy back or return to the company he founded.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

As unlikely as it may seem, there’s a theory floating around that WeWork founder Adam Neumann could buy the company, which filed for bankruptcy this week.

Neumann was ousted after a series of dramatic revelations about how he was running the company when it went public in 2019.

WeWork was once valued at $47 billion, but that declined dramatically during the public filing period — and the pandemic destroyed its core business.

Now, from Eric Newcomer on Substack, people familiar with Newman and WeWork are speculating that the founders may be planning to take the company back. Newcomer says a former WeWork executive told him:

“I think Adam Newman comes in and buys the company; he’s well capitalized and given that the board is now almost exclusively a restructuring specialist, he can handle all the big problems (running out of leases, taking the company as a whole). , establishing a sustainable business model, etc.),” this former executive messaged me. This surprised me, so I started asking questions and got more hints. That Newman is interested. A source familiar with the matter told me that “real people with real money” have asked Newman if he would join the restructuring effort.

WeWork declined to comment to Insider and a representative for Neumann did not immediately respond.

Newman, who was portrayed by Jared Leto in the miniseries about the company, left WeWork potentially tarnished, but a very rich man after reportedly receiving nearly $770 million during the SPAC proceedings – plus $480 million After a big purchase of when he was pushed out. In 2022, he returned to the Forbes billionaires list.

Basically, if he wanted, he obviously had the money.

Another possible clue? Newman’s own statement this week about the bankruptcy filing. In it he said how difficult it is to watch “from the sidelines”. Here is their press release:

As the co-founder of WeWork, who spent a decade building the business with an amazing team of mission-driven people, the company’s anticipated bankruptcy filing is disappointing. It has been challenging for me to watch from the sidelines since 2019 as WeWork failed to take advantage of a product that is more relevant today than ever. I believe that, with the right strategy and team, the restructuring will enable WeWork to emerge successfully.

Let me be clear: This is all speculation – and could be completely wrong. We have not confirmed anything in any way.

But as a fan of juicy drama, I sincerely hope that won’t be the case.

Source: www.businessinsider.com