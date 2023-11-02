Ditch

Dell makes some great monitors and it’s introducing a new lineup designed for office or remote work setups with one major innovation. The company is expanding its UltraSharp series by launching four new models, all of which come with a faster refresh rate of 120Hz. Usually reserved for gaming monitors or high-end screens, a fast refresh rate is a good sign for a monitor, especially a cheap one like $380.

Additionally, Dell is introducing world-first 23.8-inch, 27-inch and 34-inch video conferencing monitors that are certified for both Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

The new Dell UltraSharp 24 and UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub monitors will come in full-HD (1920 x 1080) resolution with the aforementioned 120Hz refresh rate. Both are rated to provide 85% DCI-P3 and 85% sRGB color gamut coverage with built-in ambient light sensors for auto brightness and color temperature adjustments.

The primary difference between the two is that the USB-C hub variant will offer an additional USB Type-C upstream port that supports up to 90W power delivery in addition to data and video, an additional USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, and a built-in RJ45 Ethernet.

Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2724DE) Dell

Similarly, there are two 27-inch models – Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt and UltraSharp 27. These offer a higher resolution of 2560 x 1440 with a 120Hz refresh and better color gamut coverage (100% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3). As the name suggests, the UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt will include Thunderbolt downstream and upstream ports, as well as a 2.5-gigabit Ethernet port. Both monitors also support HDMI 2.1 with a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

Both are also said to be the world's first Five Star certified monitors, a new industry standard for eye comfort developed by TUV Rhineland. The new 27-inch monitor with 'ComfortView Plus' has been upgraded to reduce harmful blue light exposure by 35%. It will also have a built-in ambient light sensor that will allow the display to automatically adjust screen brightness and color tone settings based on ambient light conditions.

Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (P3424WEB) Dell

As for the new video conferencing monitor range, the 24-inch and 27-inch standard offer the same features as the UltraSharp models, but with standard 60Hz refresh rate panels. There is also a new 34-inch curved ultrawide monitor that offers a 21:9 aspect ratio and a WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution 60Hz display. Dell says these monitors come with advanced features including better integrated cameras, speakers and microphones. The main highlight is the new 4-megapixel 2K QHD camera that can shoot 1080p videos at 60fps. The camera also comes with additional features like AI auto framing, digital overlap HDR, and video noise reduction. It also offers support for Windows Hello face recognition and, for added security, has a mechanical privacy shutter to manually block the webcam from use.

If you’re interested in Dell’s upcoming monitors, you can purchase the UltraSharp series starting November 9th. Prices start at $380 for the 24-inch model and $480 for the 27-inch model. The 34-inch curved ultrawide video conferencing monitor is readily available starting at $950. As for the 24-inch variant, it will be available starting November 30 for $510, while the 27-inch model will be available on December 7 next month for $700.

For those looking for a very high resolution display, then you should definitely check out Dell’s UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (U3224KB) which offers an eye-watering resolution of 6144 x 3456.

