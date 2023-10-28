There's a lot at stake for Hershey this Halloween weekend

New York CNN –

Last year, customers got their Halloween shopping done early. But this year, they are taking their time.

That means this weekend, Hershey — which makes Reese’s, Kit Kat (in the US), Twizzlers and more — is counting on shoppers to load up on candy so it can meet its goals. And with regular chocolate sales slowing, the risks are high, especially as cocoa prices continue to rise.

“Consumers are turning to their trick-or-treaters closer to Halloween after last year’s spree of early shopping spree due to supply chain and availability concerns,” Hershey CEO Michelle Buck said in prepared remarks discussing the company’s third-quarter results Thursday. -Come back to buy treat candy.”

“With Halloween next Tuesday, we still have several key sales days left.”

It is too early to tell how things will be this year. But earlier this month, things were off to “a little bit of a rough start,” said Dan Sadler, head of client insights. consumer research firm Sarkana with expertise in sweets.

2021 was a great year for Halloween candy sales, he said, as people were eager to celebrate after COVID shutdowns. Last year was even worse. And early this season, sales “have lagged behind last year’s performance,” he said. “We are seeing a slight decline in performance for both chocolate and non-chocolate.”

There’s still time to make up that gap, especially as more people are shopping for the holidays at the end of the season. And this year, at least for Hershey, there will be no supply problems.

Last summer, Hershey warned that it would not be able to meet Halloween demand. But for this season, “the cabinets are full,” Buck said. And so far, he said, the trends are in Hershey’s favor. “Hershey’s Halloween retail sales so far are up slightly over last year and we are performing well in the category,” he said.

Figuring out how much candy to put out for the holidays is a delicate task. Food manufacturers want to produce just the right amount: too little product may discourage buyers and lead to competitors’ brands. Too much means excess inventory that has to be sold at a discount. Also, retailers are constantly evaluating how much shelf space an item gets, and disappointing weather may convince them to reduce a particular company’s allocation.

The holiday season is especially important for candy brands. For Hershey’s, approximately 25% to 30% of Hershey’s business each year comes from holidays, including Halloween.

And Hershey’s regular chocolate sales aren’t going so well, putting extra pressure on Halloween items

“Within North America confectionery, everyday chocolate sales growth slowed in the third quarter,” Buck said.

Net sales of the company’s North America confectionery segment, which includes candy, mints and gum, increased 9.9% in the third quarter year over year. But this increase was due to an 11.1% increase in prices. Volume declined over that period, a sign that people are spending more but buying less. Still, Hershey’s, which also owns snack brands like Dot’s Pretzels and Pirate’s Booty, beat Wall Street expectations in the quarter. But its stock fell nearly 3% on Friday.

For a while, consumers didn’t care much about the high prices of chocolate. But some factors are forcing them to tighten their belts.

“It’s a different time today,” Buck said during an analyst call Thursday. “We know that as budgets increase, value and affordability remain top of mind for consumers.” Higher interest rates, deferment of student loan payments and less financial support from government programs are pushing people to spend less, he said.

To reach these consumers, Hershey is increasing its focus on sales at dollar stores as well as discount outlets and club locations, Buck said, and exploring other options such as selling smaller sizes at less expensive prices.

Overall, US candy sales are still increasing. Dollar sales at retail rose 10.7% in the year to September 30, according to NIQ retail sales data. But unit sales fell about 2.8%. In the chocolate category, sales increased but units declined 5.1%.

With consumers becoming more sensitive to pricing, it would make sense for companies like Hershey to keep prices stable.

Hershey executives noted that pricing is softening, and the brand has not announced any additional price increases. But as cocoa prices rise, keeping prices stable may come at a cost.

Over the past year, wholesale cocoa prices have continued to rise due to strong demand and supply constraints caused by poor harvests.

“Overall, cocoa prices remained significantly higher in the final month of the 2022/23 season compared to the same period a year earlier,” according to the International Cocoa Organization’s September monthly report. “A shortfall of around 100,000 tonnes is projected for the 2022/23 season, which has just ended,” the report said.

Hershey has long contracts for commodities like cocoa, which gives it the ability to secure prices even in a volatile market. But this year, the company has “less visibility” in the marketplace, CFO Steve Voskuil said. Higher costs could potentially lead to higher prices.

