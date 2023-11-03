There’s a falling out between cafes and remote workers as owners say coffee shops are not offices

PNG0106 WiFi 4

When pandemic restrictions were lifted in June 2021, a flood of remote workers flocked to Book Club Bar, a popular bar/café/bookstore in Manhattan’s East Village.

“They would have their headphones on, they wouldn’t talk to anyone, they often wouldn’t buy anything and they would sit forever,” said bar co-founder Nat Aston.

During the pandemic, employees started working from home instead of the office to comply with public health measures. In May 2020, 37 per cent of the Canadian workforce worked from home, and in the United States this was similar to about 35 per cent.

Some workers returned to the office when restrictions were lifted, but not all. Many people are still working from home, except they’re not always home. They get bored. Looking for company and atmosphere, they work in cafes, and this is creating a conflict between coffee shop owners and remote workers.

“Ninety-nine percent of the people who come to the book club are wonderful customers and community members,” Esten said. “However, a percentage of the people who were coming … would sit for seven, eight, nine hours. If we get more people (who) want to spend the whole day here, we’ll go out of business.

The post-pandemic era has posed a challenge for owners: They have to figure out how to preserve the iconic ambiance that lures customers, even if there is a subset of them who sit hunched over their laptops, as “Zombified,” says Aston. ,

Nat Aston, Co-Founder, Book Club Bar

Thomas O’Neill, an industrial and organizational psychologist at the University of Calgary, said cafes are now a proxy for the social environment that offices once provided. Whether a person likes to work from home or not depends on whether he is an introvert or an extrovert.

“There are a lot of people who get a lot of social interaction through the office,” he said. “Not everyone is staying at home with family. “Some people are living alone in an apartment.”

He said the latter depend on their colleagues to charge their social batteries.

“Without it, you start feeling lonely, you start feeling depressed, isolated.”

Looking for a ‘sweet spot’

Aston founded the Book Club Bar with his wife in 2019, envisioning a “pleasant” space where people could get together to read and chat about what they are reading over coffee or a “literary cocktail”. Can. He wanted to provide a haven for those who loved reading at the bar.

“It can be hard to find the right bar for this,” he said. “Some bars are too dark, some bars are too noisy, some bars are too crowded, some bars are too sports-centric. “We just saw a gap in the market.”

The book club bar has since gone viral on social media for its innovative concept, drawing book lovers from New York City and around the world as well as remote workers armed with their laptops, headphones, and keyboards.

“Your environment really affects your mindset,” O’Neill said. He said coffee shops provide a “bustle of activity”.

They also provide remote workers with an environment in which they are less likely to be interrupted. At the office, a coworker may interrupt them to converse, while at home, they may be interrupted by their spouse, children, or dog. The coffee shop is an anonymous haunt: no one knows you, so you can get things done.

It wouldn’t be so bad, the owners said, if remote workers bought things.

“Some people will just buy a tea or a cup of coffee and sit there all afternoon,” said Alexandre Seguin, co-owner of Montreal’s Café Pista, which has three locations in the city.

But some people spend more than others.

“Although there are students who can spend hours in a coffee shop, they tend to shop multiple times during their stay,” said a spokesperson for the Laurel Café, located in Montreal’s trendy Plateau neighbourhood.

People using laptops in a coffee shop in Montreal.

Smaller spaces like book club bars are hardest hit by the presence of remote workers. Most of its space is devoted to bookshelves, so it only has a few chairs and tables, a bench, and a patio in the back that’s open during the summer months. It is not equipped to serve as an office hosting dozens of people.

“We weren’t designed for this,” Aston said.

The problem became so severe that the bar began losing its regulars. Aston and his wife would bump into former customers in the neighborhood and they told him they could never get a seat at the bar because there were laptops everywhere, so they started going to other coffee shops instead.

“He was breaking our hearts,” she said.

Capacity complicates the laptop issue. On its website, Montreal’s Café ISO announces: “Due to our limited capacity, please note that we are a No WiFi (sic) and No Laptop zone. thanks for understanding!”

spoil the atmosphere

In addition to taking up space in cafes, remote workers also change the atmosphere, and not in a good way.

“They have their headphones on, they’re on a loud Skype call or Zoom call, and they’re disrupting what we’re trying to do,” Aston said.

Aston and his wife have tried to make changes to preserve his vision of a “collective” space where people can read, talk, and draw.

“We tried a bunch of different configurations. We tried no Wi-Fi on weekends, we tried no Wi-Fi after seven o’clock, we tried paid Wi-Fi, we tried hourly Wi-Fi,” he said. Ultimately, it became difficult and confusing for customers. “It’s easy to say, ‘Sorry, we don’t have Wi-Fi.’”

In addition to turning off the Wi-Fi, the Book Club Bar has also posted signs advising patrons that laptops are prohibited after 6 p.m. as well as other signs encouraging patrons to share the space due to limited seating space. Signs have also been put up.

Similarly, Café Pista’s management found that remote workers were making the café much less lively. Co-owner Seguin wanted community members to see it as a place to meet their neighbors, relax and read a book – a kind of “bar during the day”.

People work on laptops in a coffee shop in Vancouver.

Now, cafes have installed a two-hour Wi-Fi limit. A customer can log in to wireless, but once those two hours are up, they are locked out. The customer will have to wait until the next day for their Wi-Fi access to be reset.

Seguin said, “Some people will be a little disappointed about it, but I think it’s like anything in life: You can’t please everybody.”

Ultimately, he said, Pista needs to be able to pay the bills and that means having a steady stream of paying customers.

The Beatrice Society coffee shop in downtown Toronto asks guests to limit laptop use on weekends, holidays and when all tables are full. Signs on the tables read: “Cafes are great places for social connection. On weekends and holidays, please use the laptop upstairs only. Thank you for helping us create a vibrant community space.”

Sometimes, laptops aren’t the issue, but remote workers sit alone, leaving one or more seats at the table unused.

“For us, this is less about limiting laptop use and more about trying to ensure that people who want to eat or drink at the café are able to do so,” Beatrice Society spokesperson Tayshia Chaplin said in an email. There is seating available for them, not to-go items.” “Our goal was to have the signs act as little prompts, which has generally been effective.”

Some cafes don’t mind the presence of remote workers, and will offer Wi-Fi with no strings attached.

A spokesperson for Laurel Café said, “Today, practically everywhere, even hospitals, offer Wi-Fi, so I think it’s important for coffee shops that they “Each customer base can use it to reach their customers, especially as the number of remote workers has increased due to the pandemic.” in an email, saying that offering Wi-Fi is “good for business.”

take your laptop somewhere else

Customers looking for an office can turn to libraries or paid co-working spaces offered by companies like WeWork Inc., Aston said.

But people may prefer coffee shops to co-working spaces, which require that level of commitment and expense, O’Neill said. A library also requires membership, she added, and requires you to be quiet, which can make it difficult to make phone calls if that’s what your job requires.

Coffee shops also have their drawbacks for remote workers. For one thing, they’re nowhere near as ergonomic as offices.

“I think (physiotherapists) have become richer after the pandemic, because a lot of people didn’t have the right systems in place at home… and now people have back and neck, shoulder problems that they didn’t have before,” O’Neill said. Wasn’t.” ,

An office also gives employees the opportunity to network with each other and learn more at work, she said, adding, “There’s something to be found in spontaneous encounters, too.”

Coffee shops have their own drawbacks for remote workers, like the lack of ergonomics in offices.

Aston is sympathetic to the plight of remote workers. He understands why they would choose to camp in a café rather than at home.

“I think people look for that human connection because you can go a little crazy when you’re sitting alone inside your apartment all the time,” he said.

Seguin said working from home is much less interesting than working from a café, which often offers an aesthetically pleasing environment with good music. The most important thing is that you are surrounded by people with whom you can discuss things.

“Human connection should not be underestimated,” he said. “I think it’s needed.”

But many employees still don’t like working from the office, O’Neill said. Officials are pressurizing the employees to return to office, but they are facing opposition.

“Maybe they can take some of the concepts that people like about coffee shops and try to build some of that into the design of their office space,” he said. “Offices are generally quite old-fashioned. If you want people to come for collaboration, innovation, culture, collaborative decision making, etc., why do you have a cubicle farm? “It doesn’t make any sense at all.”

