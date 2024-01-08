echo Miracle

Disney is really trying a lot of different things this week with the release of Echo, bringing a “street level” MA-rated series into the fold in a way we haven’t seen since the days of Netflix. It’s only five episodes, and all of those episodes are airing tomorrow, January 9 at 9PM ET.

Another weird thing? There are no Echo critic reviews prior to launch, so no Rotten Tomatoes score to look at. It’s not because there are No Reviewers review copies of the show, I know a lot of people have them. But the review embargo is the exact date and time of release tomorrow night. Instead it could happen a few hours after midnight.

Tonight “social media” restrictions will be introduced, which is the ability to come on Twitter and say without much detail whether it’s good or bad. But we won’t see the review scores until people are already watching the show.

So why? Whenever this happens for movies or video games the assumption is that the studio is trying to hide something. That Echo could be really bad, and Marvel doesn’t want another Secret Invasion on their hands, their last Disney Plus MCU series which was one of their worst reviewed projects at 53% from critics, and what’s next for viewers. to 47%.

echo rotten Tomatoes

I…that’s not necessarily true. Reason Studios likely hide bad reviews because they do not want to hurt pre-sales and sales of tickets, or in the case of video games, first-day purchases. But with Echo, which is another streaming show on Disney Plus, this isn’t really a factor. I think they do can Avoiding this is bad buzz, which will reduce viewership, but then again, that’s not quite the same thing.

The other theory besides “this is bad” concerns spoilers. It’s been said that there are going to be other secret MCU cameos in not only Daredevil, but also Echo, who the show has repeatedly used in its marketing campaign. Almost to the point where he’s surpassing Echo himself in the way of selling the show. Although critics aren’t exactly the ones to give spoilers in early reviews, and I mean, if they were that jerky, they might be leaking things now, then again, they all have, at least at first. There are review copies of three episodes.

So I don’t know exactly what’s going on here, although I think it’s one of those two options. This is somewhat strange. We often see Netflix shows arriving with no or very few reviews, but that’s because critics are diving into things to review, not because there’s any strict restriction. But Echo, one of the few big MCU projects this year? It’s definitely a little strange.

