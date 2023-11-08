Embattled entrepreneur David Collard reportedly owes a Geelong businessman more than $100,000.

Greg Lake, who last month launched legal action against Mr Collard’s Geelong-based SanitX Global, told the Geelong Advertiser he would like to see other affected residents coming forward with their stories.

The application to wind up the company, filed in the Supreme Court, alleged that Mr Collard’s company owed Mr Lake’s company $104,205 for commercial advisory services.

Scale Facilitation did not respond to requests for comment, but court documents have indicated that Mr. Collard’s company intends to defend the case, arguing that the company is solvent and operational.

“The situation with Scale Facilitation and SanitX Global has left many Geelong organizations and individuals out of pocket,” Mr Lake said.

“I am concerned that the directors’ decisions are not good corporate or community practice… and they need to be held to account.”

Mr Lake said where affected Geelong organizations or residents are unable to provide evidence in affidavits to the Supreme Court, he would be happy to consider covering the legal costs.

“In short, it means they can explain through the legal process what they are owed, what impact it has had on them and that can be made available to the Supreme Court as they make decisions about what to do.” Are,” he said.

Mr Lake said Geelong residents could contact Wytons lawyers to get more information.

Mr Collard has run several companies under the Scale Facilitation Investment umbrella since 2019, including Geelong-based Recharge Industries and SanitX Global.

The petition to shut down SaniteX Global will be heard in the Supreme Court later this month.

Mr Collard, a former St Joseph’s College student,’s legal troubles began in late June when his company’s North Geelong headquarters was raided by Australian Federal Police over tax fraud allegations.

Scale Facilitation has denied all wrongdoing and previously told the Geelong Advertiser it was committed to co-operating with authorities.

Geelong’s legal action comes days after US-based workers filed a class action over claims they had not been paid for months, with some owed thousands of dollars.

Lead plaintiff Nicholas Widmer told the media that US-based workers were “reached collective breaking point”.

“I think the lack of accountability and the abdication of leadership has been really shameful, and the gaslighting we’ve faced over non-payment has caused real pain,” Mr. Widmer said in an interview.

