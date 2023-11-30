There was actually a corporate conspiracy to raise egg prices, and it's been proven in federal court - above the law.

About a year ago, I engaged in a week-long conversation with my then-girlfriend that went something like this.

“can you believe it?” As soon as she comes back from the shop she will say, “The prices of eggs have doubled! Anyway, I got two dozen, let’s make omelettes!”

A few days later, she came to the door with another bunch of eggs. “They’re up another quarter dozen! Oh well, we can’t do anything about it. Scramble!

“We can eat something else for a while,” I murmured timidly. “Pasta tastes good.”

“What’s that, huh? I couldn’t listen to you, I’m going to the supermarket to get some more eggs!”

Whatever economic loss we suffered due to increased egg prices was certainly offset by the entertainment value of complaining about high egg prices.

Indeed, inflation was high across a large portion of the economy at the end of 2022. Nevertheless, the increase in egg prices was particularly sharp. what was happening?

Industry experts offered various explanations. Bird flu apparently destroyed the supply of egg-laying hens in the country in 2022, causing not only direct losses but also culling of many hens as a preventive measure. This avian flu epidemic is believed to coincide with peak consumer demand for the holidays, when consumers baked more frequently, and price-conscious buyers turned to eggs in lieu of higher-cost protein (meat), which Eggs remained expensive, even as prices rose compared to eggs. In other words, the price explosion (sorry, I had to) was simply a matter of supply and demand driven by external forces.

There is no doubt that such market factors will have a lot to do with egg prices rising in 2022. But what if something more insidious is happening? Could it be that, recognizing some good excuse to blame, egg suppliers took advantage and colluded to fleece consumers and increase profits, as at least one farmer-led advocacy group has claimed? ?

Some precedent now indicates that nefarious corporate conspiracies within the US egg market may indeed be possible. On November 21, 2023, a federal jury in the Northern District of Illinois announced its verdict that the two largest domestic egg producers, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. and Rose Acre Farms Inc., conspired with two egg-industry trade groups. Reducing supply to artificially increase the price of eggs.

Specifically, the jury found that the conspiracy was carried out by depleting the U.S. supply of egg-laying hens and exporting the eggs to damage the domestic market. Although liability has been established, the same jury will reconvene on November 29 to determine the appropriate amount of damages.

Notably, this lawsuit was not about egg prices in 2022. Rather, this lawsuit was originally filed in 2011. The jury found that this egg-tapping (really, I can’t help myself) took place between October 2004 and December 2008.

This case shows that the domestic market for eggs is vulnerable to manipulation. It also suggests that producers can actually be held accountable for unfair restrictions on trade that violate federal antitrust laws – especially since price-gouging brought about by grocery stores and other direct purchasers of eggs. Two previous cases failed.

Perhaps the recent decision has spooked some members of the egg industry, given that similar (albeit possibly legally different) treatment occurred in 2022. Yet, in light of the decade-and-a-half window between the end of proven misconduct and the imposition of legal liability, inevitable appeals are still on the horizon, perhaps the threat is too distant to have any meaningful deterrent effect on today’s corporations.

According to a legal adage with deep historical roots, “Justice delayed is justice denied.” However, we do not put many of our valuable legal principles into actual practice, and we are sure not to risk applying them any time soon based on the recent outcome in the egg price-fixing case.

Don’t worry yourself though: I’m making a mental note to follow this story around the end of 2037 and will let you know accordingly. We will get to the bottom of it.

Jonathan Wolf is a civil litigator and author Your debt-free JD (affiliate link). He has taught legal writing, written for a variety of publications, and made being financially and scientifically literate both his business and his joy. Any views he expresses are probably pure gold, but are nonetheless entirely his own and should not be attributed to any organization with which he is affiliated. He wouldn’t want to share the credit anyway. can be reached [email protected],

Source: abovethelaw.com