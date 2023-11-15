There was a mixed trend in the shares due to the halt in the market rally.

Target raised after beating Wall Street expectations

Target (TGT) stock is having its best day since 2019, with shares rising more than 17% after Wednesday morning’s earnings report.

Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi reports:

It could have been worse, and it’s not like Wall Street expected much more.

In short, this is Target’s third-quarter earnings Wednesday morning.

After nearly two years of brutal results due to execution missteps, rising retail theft and increasingly cautious consumer sentiment, Target missed analyst estimates for sales, margins and earnings.

On a call with reporters, Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell pointed to a “resilient” consumer who manages to endure a number of financial hurdles, from student loan payments to rising inflation.

But caution on the call — and in Target’s holiday quarter EPS guidance — was evident.

“Topics like uncertainty, caution and budget management are at the top of our research,” Cornell said. “Consumers are still facing pressures like high interest rates, increased credit card debt and low savings rates, leaving them with less discretionary income, forcing them to trade down.”

“For example, we’re seeing more consumers delay purchases until the last minute, such as guests who previously purchased sweatshirts or denim in August or September but are now waiting until the weather gets cooler,” Cornell said. “

Below are the key metrics from Target’s report.

gross sales: -4.3% year over year to $25 billion, vs. estimate of $24.9 billion

gross profit margin: 27.4% vs. 24.7% a year ago, vs. estimate of 26.6%

Thin EPS: +36% YoY to $2.10, vs. estimate of $1.47 (guidance: $1.20 to $1.60)

comparable sales: -4.9% year on year (increased by 2.7% last year):

Digital Comparable Sales: -6%

Store Comparable Sales: -4.6%

Inventories declined 14% compared to last year due to a 19% decrease in stock of discretionary categories like apparel and home goods.

Source: finance.yahoo.com