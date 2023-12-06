There was a mixed trend in oil prices in the market due to OPEC+ cuts and concerns about China's demand.

An aerial view shows a crude oil tanker at an oil terminal near Wadiao Island in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China on January 4, 2023. China Daily acquires licensing rights through Reuters

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) – Oil prices were mixed in Asian trading on Wednesday, after four sessions of decline, as the market weighed concerns over the effectiveness of supply cuts by OPEC+ and a poor demand outlook in China.

Brent crude futures were up 1 cent at $77.21 a barrel by 0438 GMT. US WTI crude futures were down 4 cents at $72.28 a barrel.

Both benchmarks closed the previous session at their lowest levels since July 6, with WTI seeing four consecutive days of decline.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies like Russia (OPEC+) late last week agreed to a voluntary production cut of about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024. Those cuts include an extension of Saudi and Russian voluntary cuts of 1.3 million bpd.

“The only positive news in the last few days has been that Saudi and Russian officials have said they may extend or reduce OPEC+ cuts in the first half of 2024 depending on current market conditions,” said Suvro Sarkar, head of the energy sector team at DBS. Can be deepened.” Edge. “Furthermore…we do not see any positive catalysts for the oil price in the near term.”

Analysts said the earlier decline in prices provided some relief from concerns over the impact on supplies due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“Furthermore, fears of a potential escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict resurfaced after the US blamed Iran for attacks on US ships,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Philip Nova.

However, some analysts remained bearish on price movements.

“This may just be a short-term technical bounce, and the strength is very weak,” said Leon Li, Shanghai-based analyst at CMC Markets.

“Currently, oil prices are in a bearish trend… We have already seen an increase in reserves in the US and prices are likely to fall below $70 per barrel,” he said.

Concerns over China’s economic health also eased, which could limit overall fuel demand in the world’s No. 2 oil consumer.

On Tuesday, ratings agency Moody’s cut the outlook on China’s A1 rating to negative from stable, citing “increasing risks related to structurally and persistently low medium-term economic growth and the ongoing decline in the property sector.”

China will release preliminary trade data, including crude oil import data, on Thursday.

U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories rose in the week to Dec. 1, driven by a greater focus on fundamentals, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute data on Tuesday.

Sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said crude oil stocks increased by 594,000 barrels. Gasoline stockpiles increased by 2.8 million barrels, while distillate inventories increased by about 1.9 million barrels.

US government data on inventories is due on Wednesday.

Reporting by Andrew Healey. Editing by Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com