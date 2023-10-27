There may not be an Apple Watch Ultra 3 next year: 'Unusual' and a 'bad sign', analyst says

In what may be a bit of a bummer for Apple’s flagship smartwatch fans, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 may not launch in 2024. Apple Inc. AAPL analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that a launch in 2024 seems unlikely.

What happened: In his latest analyst note, Kuo indicated that the chances of Apple releasing an updated model of its Apple Watch Ultra in 2024 are decreasing.

“At this time, Apple has not yet officially begun development of the Apple Watch Ultra 3. This is unusual given the product development schedule,” Kuo said.

He said that if Apple does not begin development of its next-generation flagship smartwatch, it is “almost confirmed” that it will not launch in 2024.

It could also have a notable adverse impact on overall Apple Watch shipments – if the Ultra 3 doesn’t launch next year, Kuo says Apple Watch shipments will decline 10% year-over-year in 2024.

Additionally, if we don’t see any new models next year, Apple Watch Ultra shipments are expected to decline 20-30% year-over-year.

Kuo’s analysis holds significant importance in the tech industry, with his predictions often shedding light on Apple’s product roadmap. The post does not detail the specific reasons behind the low likelihood of a 2024 Apple Watch Ultra update.

why it matters:This news comes as a surprise as Apple is known for its regular product updates and enhancements. Apple Watch Ultra, being one of its flagship products, was expected to follow the same trend. However, Kuo’s analysis indicates a possible deviation from this pattern.

The reasons behind this prediction are not specified, leaving room for speculation. This could possibly be a strategic move by Apple to focus on other product lines or innovations. The tech industry will certainly keep a close eye on further developments.

