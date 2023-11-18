ORLANDO, Florida, Nov 16 (Reuters) – The U.S. high-yield bond market is a dog that rarely barks, let alone bites, amid the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive interest rate-raising campaign in 40 years.

That monetary tightening, and the economy’s remarkable resilience to reducing inflation, is the obvious explanation why the spread remains good practice. There may also be less junk in the ‘junk’ bond market than before.

Many companies at the lower end of the credit rating spectrum are choosing to raise finance in private markets rather than the more traditional route of issuance through public markets.

It is difficult to gather concrete data on the flow of high yield issuers into the private sector, or the deterioration in the credit quality of that flow. But changes in the composition of the leading high yield corporate bond indexes in recent years suggest that this may be the case.

According to ICE, the average credit rating of the ICE BofA US High Yield Corporate Bond Index over the past decade, based on weighted market value, has consistently been B1.

But there is a lot of turmoil inside him. The share of all BB-rated bonds in the index is significantly higher than a decade ago, rising to more than 50% after the pandemic. In contrast, the share of all C-rated bonds is much lower, below 11%.

Meanwhile, the share of B1-rated bonds, the index average, is the highest in almost a decade at about 16%.

Non-investment grade or ‘junk’ bonds have a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ or lower.

ICE data shows there were 1,854 bonds in the index at the end of October, the lowest since the pandemic. The number of bonds with any ‘C’ rating was 256, the lowest in at least a decade and almost half the total of 474 at the end of 2013.

Bill Callahan, investment strategist at Schroders, believes, “The high yield index is a higher quality index than in previous cycles.” “Many lower quality issuers have turned to other ways to access capital markets financing, such as private debt and bank loans.”

Like the inverted yield curve, the sharp expansion of the junk bond spread over Treasuries may not be a reliable warning of a coming economic and financial market storm.

Even at the peak of the US regional banking shock in March this year, high yield spreads barely reached 500 basis points before narrowing rapidly. It is now down 400 bps, and high-yield bond investors are the most overweight since January, BofA’s latest survey shows.

Borrowing costs have increased this year as the Fed raised interest rates to a range of 5.25-5.50%, this now provides bond investors a fairly comfortable security blanket against further price declines.

Analysts at Schroders expect high-yield corporate debt yields to rise by about 250 bps before bond holders feel the impact on capital. This would mean that US junk bond yields would rise to around 11-12%.

It’s not impossible, but it would probably require a recession or the threat of a recession to pull it off. Bank of America’s high yield strategists advise leaning against the ‘perfect soft landing’ narrative fueling financial markets, and offer a scenario that could play out next year.

When a rate cut is imminent or underway and the economy is near recession or in recession, the spread will widen to 800 bps and the 10-year Treasury yield will fall to 2.5%. This would mean that non-investment grade bonds would have a nominal yield of around 10.5%.

Experts say this is approximately the level at which weak non-investment grade companies are borrowing in the private credit sector, taking into account a fairly standard overnight rate plus 600 basis points.

The growth in the private lending market is explosive. Alternative investment data provider Preqin estimates assets under management quadrupled to $1.6 trillion at the start of this year from $437 billion a decade ago, and nearly doubled from $831 billion in 2019.

If part of that growth is from lower credit-quality companies entering the field, the pressure on margins on the public markets could ease.

However, Ashwin Krishnan, managing director and co-head of North America private credit at Morgan Stanley, suspects that the recent tightening in junk bond spreads in public markets is related to flows into private credit.

“The economy has been resilient and inflation data has been generally good. This has caused prices to reconsider their volatile path since the beginning of the year,” he says.

