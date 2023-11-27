There may be a recession. The market cannot slow down due to this.

December is just a few days away, the festive season is in full swing and the mood in the market is definitely festive. Deutsche Bank believes that even a recession ultimately won’t stop the party.

This is mainly because many believe that despite the Federal Reserve’s campaign to raise interest rates, the US will avoid a recession and have a soft landing. As evidence, bulls point to the resilience of consumer spending, relatively benign employment data and moderation in inflation.

However, Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid argues that a recession is still on its way – and it’s not too late.

After a tough 2022, some were optimistic that 2023 would be as strong as it has been, leading to a search for the missing recession. Yet Reed says the Fed had already announced in July what would likely be its final rate increase. And given monetary policy creates lag that is difficult to measure, “US recessions prior to this point would have historically been relatively long relative to the beginning of the recession cycle.”

In fact, of the last 13 cycles when the Fed raised rates since 1950, only one cycle resulted in a recession within 18 months of the start of the increase, he writes. However, six have fallen into recession between 19 and 28 months — the time frame for the current rate hike cycle to begin in October.

Reed believes the economy is already weakening, and points to rising credit defaults and the most recent jobs report – which showed the highest unemployment rate since the beginning of 2022.

Ultimately, Deutsche estimates that the slowing impact of monetary policy will help trigger a mild US recession in the first half of next year, causing the country’s GDP to fall by just 0.6% for 2024.

Nor will America remain alone. The firm forecasts global growth at 2.4% for 2024, down from the 3.2% expected for this year, and heavily dependent on a pickup in emerging markets.

Despite all the excitement of recent weeks, there are still those who are equally reserved. Gavekal Research is issuing a warning that the ratio between the S&P 500 and the price of gold could soon turn bearish. And Stifel is arguing that the next decade will see more range-bound returns for the index, as interest rates put pressure on stock valuations.

Interest rates are also a concern for Deutsche Ried, as their rapid rise has reduced liquidity, creating a “race against time”.

“Can lending standards be loosened, and can yields fall fast enough to avoid a funding crash that could lead to contagion? “The risk of non-linearity that could turn a mild recession into a deep recession remains high,” Reed writes.

Non-linearity could be the name of the game in 2024, given the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty as well as the 2024 US presidential election, which could be the biggest driver in the second half of the year. In fact, Deutsche estimates that almost half the world’s population will vote in the presidential election next year. The possibility of unrest is increasing.

Still, Reed isn’t too pessimistic. Deutsche still estimates the S&P 500 will end next year at 5,100, about 12% above Monday’s level, and believes there is upside risk if the decline in the first half is slower than expected. Is.

With the Fed possibly raising rates and inflation moving in the right direction, “in the near term we think progress may accelerate,” but the overall outlook is good, he writes.

Furthermore, Reed is one of many who argue that technological innovation will provide the foundation for the next phase of the rally.

“So the medium-term future looks more promising than in the past. So try to remember that the world is headed for a recession in 2024,” Reid writes.

Tech has certainly carried the day in 2023, so let’s hope for a repeat.

Source: www.barrons.com