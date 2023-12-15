There may be a cut in interest rates soon. Here's what this means for your finances.

The Federal Reserve’s announcement on Wednesday sent all three major stock indexes hitting their highest levels in a year — and there was little enthusiasm for what the central bank actually did.

In addition to holding its benchmark interest rate on hold, the Fed has predicted a series of rate cuts next year. The move would begin to reverse an almost historic series of rate hikes that have pushed up borrowing costs.

Financial experts told ABC News that the anticipated interest rate cuts will provide relief to many consumers — but not all.

The rate cuts will ease the burden on borrowers for everything from home mortgages to credit cards to cars, making it cheaper to obtain or refinance a loan. The cut will also boost the company’s valuation, potentially helping fuel returns for stockholders.

However, savers’ income may decline due to fall in interest rates on accounts held in banks.

“The Fed will come in next year and take a lot of pressure off families,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told ABC News. “It won’t be for all homes.”

Earlier this year, mortgage rates reached their highest level in more than two decades; While the average rate for credit card holders is the highest on record from the Fed. Edmunds found that interest rates for car loans have risen to levels at the beginning of the 2008 financial crisis.

The interest rate cut would reduce many of those payments, benefiting borrowers. Mortgage rates fell below 7% on Thursday for the first time since August, Freddie Mac said in a statement.

“This is a really big change for consumer financing,” Derek Horstmeyer, a finance professor at George Mason University’s School of Business, told ABC News.

Christine Benz, director of personal finance at Morningstar, said the same thing. “Low interest rates will obviously be fantastic news for anyone in the market for a home mortgage or a loan with adjustable rates,” Benz told ABC News.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy at the Federal Reserve in Washington on December 13, 2023.

Alex Brandon/AP

Some experts say the possibility of a rate cut next year could also bring strong performance in the stock market, as the value of companies often increases as interest rates fall. The three major stock indexes rose on Thursday in a clear extension of the rally from a day earlier.

However, market performance may not be in line with the surge in recent days as forward-looking investors are now expecting a rate cut, leaving little room for upside once the policies take effect, Zandi said.

“I wouldn’t count on continued increases in stock prices,” Zandi said. “His window is probably already closing.”

Meanwhile, the promise of good financial news has largely gone sour for savers.

An aggressive series of rate hikes since last year has led to an increase in interest rates for savings accounts in banks. Additionally, this trend has led to the growth of high-yield savings accounts that offer up to 5% annual yield.

Experts told ABC News that reversing the Fed’s policy would almost certainly send those yields falling.

“Savings account yields are the most attractive they have been in years, but that could change on a whim if interest rates rise,” Benz said. “This is a good reason not to put too much of your portfolio in safe investments with the expectation that high yields will persist indefinitely.”

“The prospect of an interest rate cut next year highlights how fleeting the returns you get on safe investments are,” Benz said.

