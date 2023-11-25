Nov. 24—NEW LONDON — Despite a $546,000 package of post-pandemic federal funding allocated by the City Council this week, New London still has about $1 million in funds available under the American Rescue Plan Act.

On Monday, the council approved grants to 27 human services agencies funded by the city’s $13.1 million, the second year of post-pandemic funding.

The latest awards include: $100,000 for the Immigration Advocacy and Assistance Center to expand its legal services work for immigrants in New London; $150,000 to allow the Alliance for Living to develop mobile health services; and $100,000 for the Expressions Cultural Center to offer bilingual programs, exhibitions and workshops.

The council also approved grants of $50,000 to the Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut, the Salvation Army, Heaven’s Harvest and Step Up New London.

Councilman Akil Peck discussed $100,000 to be given to Shekinah Haitian SDA Church for the construction of the New London Haitian Hub Resource Center.

He said the money would allow the church to continue its service to the “beautiful” and rapidly growing Haitian community in the city.

Church member Shainika Fares said the money will allow her volunteers, who work out of the Huntington Street church, to expand the translation and networking services they have been providing clients for about a year.

“In some cases we are using our own money to help individuals complete paperwork, obtain legal services, and provide direct translation,” he said. “We want to host computer literacy classes, conduct mock interviews and help with resumes. (The grant money) will help us purchase computers and create an emergency fund, as well as help us cover the cost of fees. “Will also help.”

The city received a total of $26.2 million in ARPA funding in two equal tranches in 2020 and 2021. As of Friday, the city still has about $889,000 in ARPA funds — $219,000 in the first year and $670,000 in the second year — that must be met by December 2024, Finance Director David McBride said.

During a presentation before the council’s finance subcommittee this month, McBride offered several suggestions for how the remaining ARPA money could be spent.

Potential uses include $1.2 million to convert the Caulkins Park grass field to artificial turf; $200,000 for the city’s youth employment program; and $900,000 for roof replacement at the Public Works Complex.

