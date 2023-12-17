There is speculation that Leonardo DiCaprio may be dating the younger sister of a model he was previously linked to.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite things getting hot and tense between Leonardo DiCaprio and his alleged new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, people think he might not be off the market just yet after he was spotted partying with another young model. But this model isn’t just any model, as it turns out she’s the younger half-sister of the model DiCaprio dated 30 years ago.

In case you missed it, titanic According to The Sun, the star was spotted partying with Kate Moss’s younger sister Lottie Moss at London’s Chiltern Firehouse. And if you need a reminder, DiCaprio was linked to Kate in the late 1990s, you know, 30 years ago.

As soon as the details leaked, many people have been criticizing DiCaprio’s “creepy” behavior. Insiders told the Mirror that Lottie and DiCaprio were reportedly set up on a “secret date” and she seems exactly his type: half his age, blonde and pretty.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 20: Lottie Moss celebrates the launch of De La Valley’s Resort 23 Collection “Love Me Tender” at Pavilion Knightsbridge on October 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Bennett/Dave Bennett/Getty Images for De La Valley Ltd.)

While DiCaprio has been linked to Ceretti for months, and reportedly even calls her his “girlfriend,” many are wondering if this outing with Lottie proves he’s still on the market. (Note that Lottie has been linked to reality TV star Adam Collard!)

Now, DiCaprio has been repeatedly called out for dating women half his age and then dumping them when he was 25. But you’re reportedly dating the younger sister of someone you dated before he was even born? It’s a little disturbing, to be honest.

For those who don’t know, DiCaprio and Kate reportedly dated in the 1990s, from late 1993 to early 1994. And now, he might be dating Lottie? The internet is losing its existence at this time. RELATED STORY Leonardo DiCaprio got a scathing review from a server turned reality-star who waited on him at a nightclub.

