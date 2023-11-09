there is no such thing as "Correct" decision

Ranging from the unimportant (do I want an almond croissant or an apple?) to the important (can I really marry someone my sister hates?), the average person makes about 35,000 decisions a day. Whether you’re someone who agonizes over every choice or makes quick decisions that you later regret, learning to become a conscious decision maker can drastically improve your life.

Just Harvard professor Ellen J. Just ask Langer, PhD, who is widely known in academic circles as the mother of mindfulness and has won several prestigious scientific awards for her groundbreaking work. The first female psychology professor to achieve tenure at Harvard University, she is renowned for her unconventional experiments that have revolutionized the way scientists view the mind-body connection. (Interesting side note: A film starring Jennifer Aniston as Langer has been in the pipeline for years.) Her latest book, The Mindful Body, incorporates findings from her lab at Harvard, where she examines how mindfulness can impact everything from how we heal to how we age. An entire chapter is devoted to her research on the connection between decision making and our physical health: “Feeling that we have to make a decision is very stressful, and stress is bad for our health,” she says. “So when you think there’s a right decision and you can’t make it, you’re really hurting yourself.”

According to Langer, making decisions you’re happy with is a matter of thinking less, not more. Here are four things we tend to obsess over, and why they’re counterproductive:

Pro and con lists can’t predict the future

If your first step toward making a big decision is to write a painstaking two-column list, put away your legal pad. Langer says this approach to decision making – better known as cost-benefit analysis – is a colossal waste of time. She says, “You can never know the true costs and benefits of a decision because you can generate an infinite list of costs.” “There is no end to potentially relevant information and no way of knowing the limits of what you can or should consider.”

Additionally, Langer says this drawn-out process won’t necessarily lead to better outcomes, because by the time we come up with a decision, the costs and benefits will be out of date. “The right decision for you today may be the wrong decision for you tomorrow,” she explains. “Let’s say you buy a house when you don’t want to have children. It’s small and cozy, and you’re very happy. And then you change your mind—now you want kids and the house is too small. “We are generally trying to solve today’s problems with tomorrow’s solutions.”

Keeping in mind too much information can be counterproductive, causing people to think too much about a problem.

Another (sorry) disadvantage of pro/con lists: they can create unnecessary stress. In an informal experiment, Langer once instructed his class at Harvard to spend weeks making very quick decisions – either going with the first choice they liked without thinking too much or by selecting at random. When they reported back a week later, most felt liberated from tedious overanalyzing and felt less stressed as a result.

If you’re a Type A person and this all sounds reckless and scary, consider this fact from the book: CEOs take less than nine minutes to make 50 percent of their decisions. “It’s unlikely that they typically do a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis,” says Langer.

There is no such thing as a “right” decision

It’s great to stop overanalyzing and make better choices, but how can you be sure you’ve made the right choice? According to Langer, there is no such thing. “Making the right decision is an illusion,” she says. “Instead of wasting your time trying to make the right decision, you should spend your time making the right decision.” In other words, once you’ve made a choice, you should focus on implementing it. Let’s say you’ve bought a new house and you’re not sure about it. Instead of constantly thinking about whether you’ve messed up, focus your attention on making the right decisions by giving your home a warm and cozy feel and getting involved in the local community. Langer says, “My view is that no decision is right independent of the judge being right.”

Too much information paralyzes

“In my view, decision making is really just gathering information until we arrive at a priority,” says Langer. “Most people think that when they gather information, it will tell them what to choose. But if we keep searching, each new information may change our preferences.

You can do detailed research to make an “informed decision” – knowledge is power, right? But in reality, too much information can lead to what psychologist Barry Schwartz calls “analysis paralysis.” (Having too many options can have a similar effect, as anyone who’s ever been on a dating app or struggled to choose a movie on Netflix knows.) Langer says, “The human brain is an omnipotent Not a supercomputer.” “When making decisions under uncertainty, more information, time, and calculations are not better. “In fact, keeping too much information in mind can be counterproductive, causing people to think too much about a problem and become overwhelmed.”

Regretting the decision isn’t worth your time.

If there’s one thing Langer thinks is a bigger waste of time than spending ages considering options, it’s wasting time regretting your decision. “Every time someone has regrets, they say they made the wrong decision,” she says. “It means they think another option would have been better. But it could have been worse, or it could have been the same. There is no way to know.”

Langer uses the example of choosing a college. Let’s say you had the choice of going to Ohio or Arizona State. During your freshman year, you end up wishing you had gone to Ohio. But even if you change schools, you’ll never know whether it was a better choice at the time of the original decision because by then you will have become a different person, with a year of college behind you and probably many other changes. , Very. She says, “Once the decision is made, we can never know for sure what would have happened if another option had been put forward.”

