'There is no money': Argentina's cure for economic shock halves peso

Argentina warns leaders will face months of pain as they work to pull the country out of its economic crisis

Bloomberg News

Manuela Tobias and Ignacio Oliveira Dolls

Published December 13, 2023 • Last updated 14 minutes ago

Argentina’s economy chief Luis Caputo outlined 10 initial measures to jolt the stagnant economy. Photo by Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Economy chief Luis Caputo spent the bulk of his first televised address explaining how Argentina got into such a dire economic situation: an “addiction” to debt, for which the only medicine is a shock treatment.

“There is no money now,” Caputo said repeatedly in a recorded video published Tuesday night, echoing the words of President Xavier Miley during his inauguration speech on Sunday.

The Wall Street veteran outlined 10 initial measures designed to jolt the stalled economy, starting with a massive 54 percent devaluation of the peso’s official exchange rate and austerity measures: halving the number of ministries, Including cutting transfers to provinces, suspending public works and. Reducing subsidies.

A senior government official later said the total spending cut would amount to 2.9 percent of GDP. The goal is to eliminate the primary budget deficit next year, which does not include interest payments.

The International Monetary Fund praised the government’s “bold initial actions” and many investors welcomed these measures as a step in the right direction. Yet many remained skeptical, considering the measure either inadequate or difficult to implement – ​​or both.

“Are these measures good? Yes. Are they enough? It doesn’t seem so. Will they work? It really depends on people’s reactions,” said Diego Ferro, founder of M2M Capital in New York. Let’s hope that in the next two, three months people will accept it and it will work.

Farrow’s response sums up Miley’s challenge. The liberal leader needs to move fast as Argentina has run out of options to finance itself without resorting to money printing, which has caused annual inflation to soar to more than 140 percent. But at the same time, he cannot simply remove all the capital controls imposed over the years because allowing the currency to float would risk further accelerating inflation.

gradual change

For now, those controls will remain in place, and the crawling peg arrangement will be overhauled to allow the peso to weaken 2 percent per month. Some social programs will also be boosted to ease the pain caused by austerity.

In a statement published overnight, the central bank kept the benchmark lending rate at 133 percent, while cutting the interest rate on one-day repo notes to 100 percent from 126 percent.

The bank also said it would continue financing the government’s fiscal deficit while it explored international lending options. It reiterated that Argentina will ask the IMF to waive upcoming debt payments after the previous administration did not comply with targets agreed with the Fund.

“The government will make the necessary efforts to re-establish the agreement signed with the IMF while carrying out additional negotiations to improve the current financing conditions,” the bank wrote in the statement.

According to Bloomberg Economics economist Adriana Dupita, measures such as cutting funding transfers to provinces could backfire.

“Federal transfers to the provinces are a relevant part of the budget, but cutting them alone does not solve the fiscal problem,” Dupita said. “Unless provinces are able and willing to cut spending, this measure merely shifts the deficit from federal to territorial governments. “This could also raise concerns over the outlook for provincial bonds.”

According to George Piedrahita, founder of Gear Capital Management in New York, the measures announced do not amount to an economic plan. “They leave a taste of improvisation,” he said.

inevitable devaluation

The initial steps taken by Caputo follow a solemn inauguration speech on Sunday, when Miley warned that Argentina faces months of pain as he works to pull the country out of the economic crisis he inherited from his predecessor. will be.

Devaluation had long been considered inevitable, with investment banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and local private consulting firms suggesting that the government could weaken the peso by about 44 percent. Hours before Tuesday’s announcement, grocers had already raised prices and banks were offering increasingly weak retail exchange rates.

The previous government had been burning reserves to keep the currency stable at 350 per dollar since the August primary vote, when Miley’s surprise performance sent the market into recession. In parallel markets, this rate is around 1,000.

In an effort to protect declining foreign exchange reserves, Argentine authorities had for years tried to slow the peso’s decline in the official market through currency controls and import restrictions. The manipulation of the measures has led to at least a dozen different exchange rates, hindering trade and investment in South America’s second-largest economy.

During the campaign, Miley also pledged to abolish the currency entirely, replace it with the US dollar, and close the central bank, but ultimately shelved these plans. Instead, he began to prioritize a program of fiscal adjustment.

Related Stories

Terrence Corcoran: Argentina’s dollarization could reverse ‘pink tide’ Argentina trying to avoid repeat of 2001 default

After being spooked by his emergence in the August primary, investors have warmed to the flamboyant liberal, cheering on his first moves as president-elect — including picking Wall Street veterans for some key Cabinet positions. Is included. As soon as his four-year term begins, the rally will be tested.

Caputo previously served as finance chief in the administration of Mauricio Macri, when he negotiated a US$16.5 billion deal with holdout bondholders that allowed Argentina to return to international capital markets.

Caputo also chose longtime ally Santiago Bausilli, a Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co. veteran, to run Argentina’s central bank.

With assistance from Kevin Cimaucci.

bloomberg.com

Source: www.bing.com