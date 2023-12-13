'There is no money': Argentina launches economic shock measures

Economy Minister Luis Caputo spent much of his first televised address explaining how Argentina reached such a dire economic situation: an “addiction” to debt, for which the only medicine is a shock treatment.

“There is no money now,” Caputo said repeatedly in a recorded video published Tuesday night, echoing the words of President Xavier Miley during his inauguration speech on Sunday.

The Wall Street veteran outlined 10 initial measures designed to jolt the stagnant economy, including a massive 54 percent devaluation of the peso’s official exchange rate and halving the number of ministries, cutting transfers to provinces, slashing public works. This includes suspending and reducing subsidies. ,

A senior government official later said the total spending cut would amount to 2.9 percent of GDP. The goal is to eliminate the primary budget deficit, which does not include interest payments, by the end of 2024.

The International Monetary Fund praised the government’s “bold initial actions” and many investors welcomed these measures as a step in the right direction. Yet many remained skeptical, viewing these measures as either inadequate or difficult to implement – ​​or both.

“Are these measures good? Yes. Are they enough? It doesn’t seem so. Will they work? It really depends on people’s reactions,” said Diego Ferro, founder of M2M Capital in New York. Let’s hope that in the next two, three months people will accept it and it will work.

Farrow’s response sums up Miley’s challenge. The liberal leader needs to move fast as Argentina has run out of options to finance itself without resorting to money printing, which has caused annual inflation to soar to more than 140 percent. But at the same time, he cannot simply remove all the capital controls imposed over the years, because allowing the currency to float would risk making inflation even more intense.

gradual change

For now, those controls will remain in place, and the crawling peg system will be overhauled to allow the peso to weaken two percent per month. Some social programs will also be boosted to ease the pain caused by austerity.

In a statement published overnight, the central bank kept the benchmark lending rate at 133 percent, while cutting the interest rate on one-day repo notes to 100 percent from 126 percent.

The central bank also said it would continue financing the government’s fiscal deficit while it explored international debt options. It reiterated that Argentina will ask the IMF to waive upcoming debt payments after the previous administration did not comply with targets agreed with the Fund.

“The government will make the necessary efforts to re-establish the agreement signed with the IMF while carrying out additional negotiations to improve the current financing conditions,” the central bank wrote in the statement.

According to Bloomberg Economics economist Adriana Dupita, measures such as cutting funding transfers to provinces could backfire.

“Federal transfers to the provinces are a relevant part of the budget, but cutting them alone does not solve the fiscal problem,” Dupita said. “Unless provinces are able and willing to cut spending, this measure merely shifts the deficit from federal to territorial governments. “This could also raise concerns over the outlook for provincial bonds.”

According to George Piedrahita, founder of Gear Capital Management in New York, the measures announced do not amount to an economic plan. “They leave a taste of improvisation,” he said.

inevitable devaluation

The initial steps taken by Caputo follow a disappointing inaugural speech on Sunday, when Miley warned that Argentina faces months of pain as he works to pull the country out of the economic crisis he inherited from his predecessor. will be.

Devaluation had long been considered inevitable, with investment banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and local private consulting firms suggesting that the government could weaken the peso by about 44 percent. Hours before Tuesday’s announcement, grocers had already raised prices and banks were offering increasingly weak retail exchange rates.

The previous government had been burning reserves to keep the currency stable at 350 per dollar since the August primary vote, when Miley’s surprise performance sent the market into recession. In parallel markets, this rate is around 1,000.

Argentine authorities had tried for years to slow the peso’s decline in the official market through currency controls and import restrictions in an effort to protect declining foreign exchange reserves. The manipulation of the measures has led to at least a dozen different exchange rates, hindering trade and investment in the economy.

During the campaign, Miley also pledged to abolish the currency entirely, replace it with the US dollar, and close the Central Bank, but ultimately shelved these plans. Instead, he began to prioritize a program of fiscal adjustment.

After being spooked by his performance in the August primaries, investors have warmed to the flamboyant liberal, and are cheering on his first moves as president-elect — including picking Wall Street veterans for some key Cabinet positions. also includes. As soon as his four-year term begins, the rally will be tested.

Caputo previously served as finance chief in the administration of Mauricio Macri, when he negotiated a US$16.5 billion deal with holdout bondholders that allowed Argentina to return to international capital markets.

Caputo also chose Santiago Bausilli, a veteran of Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to run Argentina’s central bank.

By Manuela Tobias and Ignacio Oliveira Doll, Bloomberg

Source: www.batimes.com.ar